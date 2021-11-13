Automakers miss festive recovery in October

Chip shortage, steep hike in raw material cost pull down auto wholesales by 25%

By:November 13, 2021 9:14 AM
A customer looks at a car at a Maruti Suzuki dealership (Image for representational purposes only)

Signalling continuation of a rough ride, the overall automobile wholesales in the country saw a 25% year-on-year decline in October, thanks to lingering semiconductor shortage coupled with  steep hike in raw material cost which have been a major spoilsport for the industry.  

The passenger vehicle wholesale despatches from automakers to the dealers in October recorded a 27% decline while the two-wheelers were down by 24.94%  as compared to October 2020. Though the numbers of three-wheelers in October 2021 sold were more than the previous year, it was still less than half of what was sold in October 2019, data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Friday showed.

Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam, said manufacturers were banking on the festive season to recover from the severe drop in sales they have faced in the early part of financial year 2021-22. However, shortage of semiconductors and steep hike in raw material cost have been a major spoilsport for the industry.

Experts commentary were also pointed to the continuing negative impact on the auto industry. ICICI Securities said PV makers’attempt to make up for the limited channel filling during pre-festive period across categories was impacted by production cuts while two-wheeler  (2W) faced high channel inventories of 8-10 weeks. Entry-level demand trends across 2Ws and PVs have remained weak. OEMs were hoping to stoke consumer sentiment with new launches even as availability of popular models remained elusive, it added.

Wholesale despatches of passenger vehicles by automakers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motors, and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) were hit in October due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors. The low despatches were  also the result of production cut by companies, which began since August.

Emkay Global Financial Services in a preview had predicted that passenger vehicles’ volumes were likely to be hit by the chip shortages, though better on a sequential basis. Two-wheeler wholesales were also likely to decline due to lower retail sales and high-base effect on account of inventory filling last year.

According to Siam data, the total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers was at 22,14,745 units in October 2021 as against 28, 30,844 units, a year ago period, registering a drop of 22%. The country exported 4,56,698 units of total vehicles in October 2021 as compared to 454,637 units, reporting a flat growth.

Siam, while hailing the government recently for coming out with a structured list of PLI parts and procedural details in a short span of time, said, the members will study the both and discuss the feedback with the Centre.

Jefferies, in its research note, has said that it expected that wholesales to decline y-o-y for most OEMs amid subdued demand in 2Ws and chip constraints in PVs. Motilal Oswal said the y-o-y decline in wholesales reflects the weak demand during the festive season. The semiconductor shortage was expected to continue in the second half, though there would be improvement in supplies over 2QFY22 levels.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Porsche Taycan EV & Macan Facelift launched in India: Full details inside

Porsche Taycan EV & Macan Facelift launched in India: Full details inside

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

Droolworthy! 153 hp Ducati Streetfighter V2 revealed alongside range-topper Streetfighter V4 SP

Droolworthy! 153 hp Ducati Streetfighter V2 revealed alongside range-topper Streetfighter V4 SP

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price, specs, mileage compared

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price, specs, mileage compared

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles opens new Global Headquarters: 8,000 bikes to roll out every year

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles opens new Global Headquarters: 8,000 bikes to roll out every year

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Honda RS mid-size SUV concept unveiled at GIIAS 2021: Coming to India?

Honda RS mid-size SUV concept unveiled at GIIAS 2021: Coming to India?

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

200 km range, 7-year warranty! Boom Corbett electric bike unveiled with these features

200 km range, 7-year warranty! Boom Corbett electric bike unveiled with these features

Kia pledges carbon neutrality: Model lineup to be fully electric by 2040

Kia pledges carbon neutrality: Model lineup to be fully electric by 2040

India's E-Amrit web portal for EV-related information launched at COP26

India's E-Amrit web portal for EV-related information launched at COP26

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift officially revealed: India launch next year

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift officially revealed: India launch next year

ElectricPe raises $3 million in seed round funding

ElectricPe raises $3 million in seed round funding

BLive opens multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad: 100+ coming in next 3 years

BLive opens multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad: 100+ coming in next 3 years

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about it

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about it

Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award