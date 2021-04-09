Auto parts export from India booming on eBay: Top 5 exporter states & top 5 buyer countries

India's automotive parts exports were valued at around USD 15.35 billion at the end of the fiscal year 2020. So, we dig deeper into what type of parts are the most popular and more

eBay’s CBT (cross border trade) business has been operational in India for over a decade now. And it was recently brought to our attention that the sale of auto parts and accessories through online portals is on the rise. e-Bay got in touch with and shed more light on Indian sellers exporting such parts to global buyers. India’s automotive parts exports were valued at around USD 15.35 billion at the end of the fiscal year 2020. So, we dig deeper into what type of parts are the most popular, which states are mostly supplying to these online orders, and which countries are the biggest buyers. Vidmay Naini, Country Manager, eBay in India, tells us more.

Top 10 most purchased auto parts on eBay from Indian sellers?

Top purchased for 2W and 4W includes various items such as body frame, accessories, clothing, interior and exterior parts, and garage tools.

Auto parts such as Fuel tanks, Saddlebags & panniers, Mud Guards & Fenders, Seats, Helmets, Steering wheels and horns, Headlight Assemblies, Grilles, Diagnostic tools, Silencers, Mufflers, and Baffles. Indian sellers also offer customisation to foreign buyers.

Most popular brands’ spare parts sold by Indian sellers include:

For two-wheelers: Royal Enfield, Ducati, Kawasaki, Benelli, etc.

For four-wheelers: Ford, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen Suzuki, Fiat, Mini Cooper, etc.

Top 5 Indian states exporting auto parts on eBay are Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab

Top 5 Countries contributing to auto parts sale from Indian sellers are – US, UK, DE, AUS, and IT

How are growing regional demand and easy availability of raw materials expected to drive the demand for auto parts manufacturing during the forecast period?

Government subsidy, growing regional demand, and easy availability of raw materials are expected to be key drivers for the growth. the automotive market has been positively influenced by the ever-increasing demand for vehicles, prompting automobile manufacturers to improve production output to accommodate growth. Rising disposable incomes in developing countries, especially in Asia, and approval of 100% FDI in countries such as India present the automotive sector lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

Based on the Application, the market is bifurcated into OEMs and Aftermarket, Global automakers operating in India are looking to source parts locally to cut costs in a market dominated by cheap small cars, thus opening up new growth opportunities for part providers.

