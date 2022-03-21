Auto Expo to be held from January 13-18 in 2023

The next edition of India’s largest automobile event, Auto Expo, will be held from January 13-18 in 2023. It was supposed to take place in February this year but was postponed due to the third wave of COVID-19.

Auto Expo is India’s largest biennial automobile exhibition and it is celebrated once in two years with great pomp and show. The 15th edition of India’s largest motor show was held in February 2020 just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Now, the next edition of India’s largest automobile event, Auto Expo, will be held from January 13-18 in 2023.

The 16th edition of the Auto Expo was originally scheduled for February this year. However, the organizers postponed it in August 2021 itself owing to the possible outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19. Now, we finally have the official dates for the same. Also, while the Auto Expo will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the auto components show will be organized at the Pragati Maidan complex in New Delhi.

Announcing the official dates for the next edition of the Auto Expo, General Rajesh Menon, Director of the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) told PTI, “The Motor Show (Auto Expo) is confirmed from January 13-18, 2023, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. January 11 will be exclusively for the media; January 12 will be the inaugural ceremony and for the media, special guests and dealers.”

The previous edition of the Auto Expo, i.e. Auto Expo 2020, witnessed around 70 new product launches & unveils, and 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors. Moreover, India’s largest motor show saw a total footfall of over six lakh visitors in 2020. While in 2020, most of the luxury car manufacturers and prominent two-wheeler manufacturers decided to skip the event, in 2023, which companies will be participating in this biennial motor show, only time will tell!

