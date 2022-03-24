Authorities have issued over 1.98 cr traffic challans worth Rs 1,898.73 cr in 2021: Gadkari

Authorities have issued over 40 lakh challans worth Rs 417 crore for traffic violations across the country between January 1 to March 15, 2022, Gadkari said.

Authorities have issued over 1.98 crore challans worth Rs 1,898.73 crore for traffic violations across the country in the 2021 calendar year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said 2,15,328 cases of road rage and rash driving were reported in 2021, as per the government’s centralized database.

To improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licenses and impose stricter penalties for violations, Parliament on August 5, 2019, had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Bill on August 9, 2019.

The minister also said that while the number of traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 before (between February 1, 2017 to August 31, 2019) implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was 13,872,098, the number of cases after (September 1, 2019 to February, 2022) the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 stood at 48,518,314.

Gadkari said his ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety, based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.