August 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto shine; firms register double-digit sequential growth

Two-wheeler manufacturers in the country have reasons to rejoice, the August sales figures have been encouraging with many of the biggies registering sequential double-digit growth. Even companies like Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto surpassed the year-ago period figures in terms of volumes. Rest of the players, too, came close to the volumes of the pre-Covid times on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, given the fact that the August 2019 volume base was low due to slowdown. The good thing about the two-wheeler industry is that with the lifting of regional lockdowns in many states, companies are close to achieving full productivity as well as smooth dispatches. With August marking another step forward by the market in terms of recovery, the auto companies are optimistic that sales will continue the upward trajectory with favourable factors such as the upcoming festive season, increasing consumer confidence and continued government policy support.

Hero MotoCorp, the largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has continued to lead the revival of the automotive sector. Signalling a positive turnaround for the two-wheeler industry, the company sold 5,68,674 units of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market in August, registering 8.52% growth over the same month last year (August 2019), when it sold 5,24,003 units. Sequentially, this translates into 12% growth over July, when the company had sold 5,06,946 units.

The company claimed that it was operating at nearly 100% production capacity with almost all customer touchpoints being open. TVS Motor Company registered 15% sequential sales growth in August with domestic two-wheelers registering sale of 2,18,338 units in the month against 1,89, 647 units in July. The company had registered sale of 2,19,528 units in August 2019. Last month saw 1,19,878 units of motorcycle sale by the company against 109,393 units in August 2019. It registered 87,044 units of scooter sale last month against 109,272 units in August 2019. The company’s two-wheeler exports stood at 58,888 units in August 2020 as against 56,323 units in August 2019.

Bajaj Auto has reported a handsome 17% sequential sales growth last month with domestic sales being at 1,78, 220 units against 1,52, 474 units in July. The Pune-based company had also surpassed the Y-o-Y period volumes by 3%. It had registered sales of 1,73,024 units in August 2019. Royal Enfield reported sales of 47,571 units in August compared to 37,925 units in July, thereby registering growth of 25% sequentially. The iconic bike maker had registered sale of 48,752 units in August 2019. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s (HMSI’s) sales stood at 4,43,969 units, including 4,28,231 domestic sales and 15,738 exports in August. Honda’s domestic sales breached 4-lakh mark for the first time in FY21 and registered 1% Y-o-Y growth. Honda’s sales grew by a significant 38% in August compared to July, according to a company statement.

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, made a substantial comeback last month, by recording sales of 57,909 units. SMIPL registered sequential growth of more than 46% in August sales compared to July, due to enhanced production levels. The company sold 53,142 units in the domestic market, compared to 31,421 in July amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

