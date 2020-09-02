August 2020 two-wheeler sales: Classic 350 helps Royal Enfield register 47,571 unit sales

Overall, Royal Enfield reported a total of 50,144 unit sales last month as against 52,904 unit sales registered in the month of August 2019. The manufacturer registered a decline of 5 percent in sales and as one can see that the figure isn't very much significant, it is a good sign in terms of recovery.

Image: Reuters

Royal Enfield has announced its sales performance for the month of August 2020. During the said period, one can see strong signs of recovery by the Eicher-owned subsidiary as the Chennai-based Bullet maker registered marginal degrowth of 2 percent in domestic sales last month compared to the same period last year. In order to be specific, the company sold a total of 47,571 units of bikes in India in August 2020. Talking of the numbers for the same period last year, Royal Enfield sold 48,752 units of bikes in the domestic market. Coming to the exports, this area still suffers a significant decline as the company exported a total of 2,573 bikes in August 2020 as against 4,152 units exported during the month of August 2019. That said, the manufacturer reported a decline of 38 percent in exports.

Watch our Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 long-term video review:

Combining both, the domestic and export numbers, Royal Enfield reported a total of 50,144 unit sales last month as against 52,904 unit sales registered in the month of August 2019. Overall, the manufacturer registered a decline of 5 percent in sales and as one can see that the figure isn’t very much significant, it is a good sign in terms of recovery. Classic 350 has been the best-selling product by Royal Enfield and hence, plays a vital role in driving the sales volume for the brand.

In other news, Royal Enfield is working on a number of motorcycles out of which the Meteor 350 is the first one to arrive, possibly by the end of this month. Moreover, the company’s upcoming flagship cruiser that will sit above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 has also been spotted very recently. The bike will go on to challenge the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S but will have a big price advantage.

