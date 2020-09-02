August 2020 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata lead the charge with growth amid coronavirus pandemic

A majority of the carmakers reported healthy sales growth, with one primary factor being that the sales slowdown from last year has largely abated though its still not on the full track of recovery due to the pandemic.

The month of August opened the curtain a bit as far as automotive sales are concerned. Manufacturers have reported a year-on-year growth as well as month-on-month in August. Carmakers like Maruti posted a 17.1 per cent yer-on-year growth while the sales numbers too looked up from the previous month. India’s largest carmaker sold 1.13 lakh cars in August. Hyundai in the meanwhile literally sold less than half of those numbers at 45,809. However, Hyundai also reported a 20 per cent growth from last month’s sales. Tata Motors which sold 7,316 cars in August 2019, has managed to move 18,583 units in 2020. Mahindra managed to marginally sell more cars than what they sold around this time last year. However, the SUV maker has upped its game compared to last month – 13,651 units vs 10,904.

New entrants like Kia and MG Motors too have reported flashing numbers. Last year, Kia sold only 8,502 vehicles. It must be noted that it was the Korean carmaker’s debut month then. This year, it has sold 10,853 units. In July 2020, Kia managed to move 6,236 units of the Carnival and Seltos. MG Motors which has managed to sell around 2,000 – 3,000 cars each month since they started here, maintained its momentum. The British-brand sold 2,851 units while last month 2,105 units found new homes. Last year, MG managed to move 2,018 cars.

Renault seems to be one big gainer during the pandemic. For example, it sold 8,060 cars in August 2020. Compared to this in August 2019, the French carmaker sold 5,704 cars and in June 2020, 6,422 units. the Renault Triber as well as Kwid have been helping bring in the numbers. The former with the AMT has won over many a customer and not to mention, the car is feature-loaded as well. Renault is also looking to launch the Kiger SUV this month. The compact SUV is expected to add to the numbers by at least 1,500 units in the beginning.

