Audi showcases new 2D four rings logo

The new black and white emblem replaces the traditional chrome finish one.

Audi has tweaked its iconic four rings emblem and according to the company, this showcases the progressive steps the brand has taken in the design department. At a glance, one might not be able to notice the changes, but take a closer look and you’ll see that the intertwined rings aren’t chrome finished anymore but rather black and white. Audi believes this colour scheme sticks to the brand’s philosophy of being subtle yet sophisticated.

According to Audi, the all-black background with white flat rings give it both a premium look and three-dimensional. Also, due to the digitalization age, it will look good on the infotainment screen. In the future, Audi models will only use a unique font called “Audi Type.

Audi’s brand strategist Frederik Kalisch explains, “The new two-dimensional look gives our rings a significantly more modern and even more graphic makeover, although their geometry is almost identical to the former ones.”

Recently, many automobile manufacturers have opted for flatter-looking logos and Audi is the latest to join this trend. Kalisch begs to differ as he said, “Two-dimensional rings originated at Audi in 2016 as a consequence of digitalization, essentially to depict the rings in a manner that suited the medium.” Brand designer Georg further explains, “Our vision is to move the corporate identity from the digital area we just described onto our vehicles and to standardize vehicle identification across all models. We want the four rings to look the same everywhere in the future: Whether in a magazine, on your smartphone, or a billboard – and on or inside the car.”