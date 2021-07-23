Audi launches three EV variants, aims at 15% electric sales in India by 2025

Audi India has also introduced a buyback policy with the e-tron. “If a customer decides to sell the e-tron after a year, we will give her 60% of the cost of the car, after two years we will give 55% of the cost price back, and after three years 50%,” Dhillon said.

By:July 23, 2021 8:41 AM

Globally, German luxury carmaker Audi has announced that 2026 onwards it will develop only electric cars, and 2034 onwards it will sell only electric cars, discontinuing sales of petrol/ diesel cars by the end of 2033.

In keeping with that goal, local arm Audi India said on Thursday that it is targeting 15% sales in the country to come from electric cars by 2025. “To meet this target, we will have enough electric car models on offer,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, told FE.

On Thursday, the carmaker launched three variants of its electric car across two models: the e-tron 50 (Rs 99.99 lakh), the e-tron 55 (Rs 1.16 crore) and the e-tron Sportback 55 (Rs 1.17 crore), ex-showroom. All three are CBU imports.

“While the Centre has taken some steps for making EVs popular — it has reduced GST on all EVs from 12% to 5% and then there are income tax benefits — the import duty is still in the range of 60-100%,” Dhillon said. “It (import duty) can be reduced for some time till sales pick up for carmakers to justify manufacturing such cars in India.”

At the same time, he said the company is taking steps to make the buying decision easier for customers, including charging and buyback benefits. For instance, buyers of any of the three variants will receive a complimentary wall box AC charger in addition to the 11kW charger that comes as standard. “Also, early bird customers can avail of complimentary charging through 2021 at any Audi India dealership that is equipped with the charging facility,” Dhillon said. “We plan to install 100 chargers across the country in 75 cities over the next few months, of which more than 30 are already in place.”

Audi India has also introduced a buyback policy with the e-tron. “If a customer decides to sell the e-tron after a year, we will give her 60% of the cost of the car, after two years we will give 55% of the cost price back, and after three years 50%,” Dhillon said.

In the luxury electric passenger vehicle space, Mercedes-Benz had launched the EQC last year (`99 lakh), which was followed by the launch of the Jaguar I-Pace (`1.06 crore) earlier this year, and now the e-tron. Later this year, Volvo will launch the XC40 Recharge.

At the lower end of the market are Hyundai Kona Electric (Rs 23.7 lakh), MG ZS EV (Rs 20.99 lakh) and Tata Nexon EV (Rs 13.99 lakh).

The e-tron 55 and 55 Sportback have a 95kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484 km range, and the e-tron 50 gets a 71kWh battery with 264-379 km range, according to WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure), a laboratory test.

While Dhillon didn’t share booking numbers of the e-tron, he said not only are buyers from metros showing interest, but also from the hinterland.

In the pandemic-impacted CY2020, Audi India sold just 1,639 units, down from the highs of over 10,000 units per year it used to sell in 2013-15. The overall luxury car market also dropped from the peak of over 40,000 units per year in 2013-15 to about 21,000 units in CY2020, according to company data. “With a product-offensive strategy in place for CY2021, we expect double-digit growth this year,” Dhillon said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid launched with more features, lower price

New Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid launched with more features, lower price

Mercedes-Benz commits to all-electric future: Next-gen cars to be EVs only from 2025

Mercedes-Benz commits to all-electric future: Next-gen cars to be EVs only from 2025

EV Spec Comparo: Audi E-Tron vs Mercedes-Benz EQC vs Jaguar I-Pace

EV Spec Comparo: Audi E-Tron vs Mercedes-Benz EQC vs Jaguar I-Pace

New Hero Maestro Edge 125 launched with LED projector headlight, Bluetooth, navigation

New Hero Maestro Edge 125 launched with LED projector headlight, Bluetooth, navigation

Ford Figo vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift automatic: Specs, price, features compared

Ford Figo vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift automatic: Specs, price, features compared

Ola reveals 10 colour options for new electric scooter

Ola reveals 10 colour options for new electric scooter

Video: Flying Toyota Camry, Driver loses control and this happened!

Video: Flying Toyota Camry, Driver loses control and this happened!

170hp Ducati Multistrada V4 launched in India: What makes this Rs 23 lakh ADV super capable!

170hp Ducati Multistrada V4 launched in India: What makes this Rs 23 lakh ADV super capable!

Ford Figo 6-speed petrol automatic launched: Priced this much more than manual

Ford Figo 6-speed petrol automatic launched: Priced this much more than manual

Mercedes-Benz India welcomes Audi e-Tron & Jaguar I-Pace at its EV charging stations

Mercedes-Benz India welcomes Audi e-Tron & Jaguar I-Pace at its EV charging stations

The worldwide supply chain is sensitive to glitches — René Krahn, Plant and Location Manager, Continental

The worldwide supply chain is sensitive to glitches — René Krahn, Plant and Location Manager, Continental

Audi E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launched: Trio of electric SUVs start from Rs 99.9 lakh

Audi E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launched: Trio of electric SUVs start from Rs 99.9 lakh

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz