Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback: One electric car, two avatars

The e-tron will have two specifications: e-tron 50 and e-tron 55, and the aerodynamic e-tron Sportback, with its curvaceous coupe-like rear, will have one specification (55).

By:July 19, 2021 8:25 AM
Audi e-tron Sportback

This week Audi will become the third luxury carmaker to launch an all-electric car in India (after Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover). But while those companies launched one model each, Audi plans to introduce multiple variants of the e-tron in India (three variants in two body shapes).

The e-tron, Audi India said, will have two specifications: e-tron 50 and e-tron 55, and the aerodynamic e-tron Sportback, with its curvaceous coupe-like rear, will have one specification (55).

The e-tron 55 and the e-tron Sportback 55 draw power from a 95kWh battery and have a driving range of 359-484 km (WLTP combined). Both these cars boast of 300kW of power and 664Nm of torque. The e-tron 50 draws power from a 71kWh battery and has a range of 264-379 km (WLTP combined). The e-tron 50 produces 230kW of power and 540Nm of torque.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “We believe in India’s long-term goal of electric mobility and in giving an array of choice to our customers. We have decided to launch the entire range of the e-tron SUV in the form of two variants, along with the e-tron Sportback 55. Between this trio, we aim to quickly get India’s most discerning first movers and early adopters plugged into our premium electric SUVs and subsequently usher in the new era of electric luxury mobility in the country.”

The e-tron is not just an SUV, but is the umbrella brand for all Audi electric vehicles. These will be launched in India on July 22.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details

Aston Martin Valhalla breaks cover: Super hybrid that does 100 kph in 2.5 seconds!

Aston Martin Valhalla breaks cover: Super hybrid that does 100 kph in 2.5 seconds!

Tata Motors: How India's largest commercial vehicle maker is conquering Africa

Tata Motors: How India's largest commercial vehicle maker is conquering Africa

Ford India to exit market? Possibilities explained

Ford India to exit market? Possibilities explained

The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown trailer out, New Scotland special release on July 30

The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown trailer out, New Scotland special release on July 30

Ola electric scooter might be called S1: Likely to be launched in two variants

Ola electric scooter might be called S1: Likely to be launched in two variants

Sona Comstar to introduce new EV powertrain: Ties up with Israel's IRP Systems

Sona Comstar to introduce new EV powertrain: Ties up with Israel's IRP Systems

Just Rs 499 to book Ola electric scooter! To rival Ather 450X, TVS iQube

Just Rs 499 to book Ola electric scooter! To rival Ather 450X, TVS iQube

F1 Sprint Race Format at British GP Explained: How it works and what changes

F1 Sprint Race Format at British GP Explained: How it works and what changes