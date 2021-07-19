Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback: One electric car, two avatars

The e-tron will have two specifications: e-tron 50 and e-tron 55, and the aerodynamic e-tron Sportback, with its curvaceous coupe-like rear, will have one specification (55).

Audi e-tron Sportback

This week Audi will become the third luxury carmaker to launch an all-electric car in India (after Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover). But while those companies launched one model each, Audi plans to introduce multiple variants of the e-tron in India (three variants in two body shapes).

The e-tron 55 and the e-tron Sportback 55 draw power from a 95kWh battery and have a driving range of 359-484 km (WLTP combined). Both these cars boast of 300kW of power and 664Nm of torque. The e-tron 50 draws power from a 71kWh battery and has a range of 264-379 km (WLTP combined). The e-tron 50 produces 230kW of power and 540Nm of torque.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “We believe in India’s long-term goal of electric mobility and in giving an array of choice to our customers. We have decided to launch the entire range of the e-tron SUV in the form of two variants, along with the e-tron Sportback 55. Between this trio, we aim to quickly get India’s most discerning first movers and early adopters plugged into our premium electric SUVs and subsequently usher in the new era of electric luxury mobility in the country.”

The e-tron is not just an SUV, but is the umbrella brand for all Audi electric vehicles. These will be launched in India on July 22.

