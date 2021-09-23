Audi calls for import duty cuts on electric vehicles in India

When asked how much import duty should be reduced, Dhillon said that a number close to 40% should boost the segment.

By:September 23, 2021 10:01 AM

After Tesla and Hyundai India, now Audi India has called for an import duty cut on electric vehicles (EVs). “While the Centre has taken some steps for making EVs popular—it has reduced GST on all EVs from 12% to 5% and then there are income tax benefits for buyers—the import duty is still in the range of 60-100%,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, told FE.

“I always request the government to give a window of 3-5 years of lower import duties (for EVs), till such time sales pick up for carmakers to justify manufacturing such cars in India,” said Dhillon.

When asked how much import duty should be reduced, Dhillon said that a number close to 40% should boost the segment.

On Wednesday, Audi India launched two electric cars: the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT, priced at Rs 1.79 crore and Rs 2.04 crore, respectively (ex-showroom). In July, it had launched the e-tron 50 (Rs 99.99 lakh), the e-tron 55 (Rs 1.16 crore) and the e-tron Sportback 55 (`1.17 crore). All these five electric cars are CBU imports.

“There are four things that contribute to the price of such cars: cost of manufacturing, import duty, GST, and registration/road tax etc,” said Dhillon. “Of these, the cost of manufacturing is in our control, because we get the benefit of our global supply chain. The other three are in the hands of the government, of which two have been taken care of, i.e., GST for EVs is now just 5% as compared to 48-50% for petrol/diesel cars, and some states have 0% registration, but extremely high import duty means the end-cost for the customer doesn’t reduce much.”

While Audi India is mulling local manufacturing of EVs, Dhillon said it has to reach certain volumes for the global headquarters to justify the cost of setting up local assembly (for EVs). “We need to sell many thousand cars to arrive at that decision; lower import duties can help us reach that sales number faster and speed up local manufacturing initiatives.”

In July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said the company may set up a manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country. Interacting with followers on Twitter, Musk noted that at present import duties in India are ‘the highest in the world’ and hopes for ‘at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles.’

Hyundai India then backed Tesla, with MD & CEO SS Kim adding that any reduction in taxes on imported EVs will be a huge welcome as it will help automakers generate needed volumes and reach viable scale.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha Aerox 155 Official Accessories revealed with prices

Yamaha Aerox 155 Official Accessories revealed with prices

Royal Enfield enters track riding with GT-R650 race bike: 24 kg lighter, more powerful!

Royal Enfield enters track riding with GT-R650 race bike: 24 kg lighter, more powerful!

Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Nissan Kicks offered with up to Rs 1 lakh in benefits

Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Nissan Kicks offered with up to Rs 1 lakh in benefits

Diminishing two-wheeler buying threshold: Ownership vs shared mobility

Diminishing two-wheeler buying threshold: Ownership vs shared mobility

Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Save up to Rs 50,000 on a new Hyundai Santro, Aura, Nios

Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Save up to Rs 50,000 on a new Hyundai Santro, Aura, Nios

TVS Raider 125 video review: Mileage, top speed, features, pros & cons explained

TVS Raider 125 video review: Mileage, top speed, features, pros & cons explained

New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: What all has changed?

New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: What all has changed?

Top 5 features of MG Astor that Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos miss out on

Top 5 features of MG Astor that Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos miss out on

EVRE and Park+ to set up 10,000 EV charging stations across India by 2023

EVRE and Park+ to set up 10,000 EV charging stations across India by 2023

All-electric Audi e-tron GT range launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.8 crore

All-electric Audi e-tron GT range launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.8 crore

Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

Hyundai Stargazer MPV spied again, reveals silhouette this time

Hyundai Stargazer MPV spied again, reveals silhouette this time

Lamborghini delivers 300th car in India: Urus super-SUV the best seller

Lamborghini delivers 300th car in India: Urus super-SUV the best seller

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price, features, colours difference explained

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price, features, colours difference explained

Tata Punch Interior image officially revealed: What to expect

Tata Punch Interior image officially revealed: What to expect

Mahindra Bolero Neo receives its first price hike: New vs Old Price List

Mahindra Bolero Neo receives its first price hike: New vs Old Price List

2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda's compact SUV for India?

2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda's compact SUV for India?

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh