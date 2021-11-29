Ather Energy to set up its second EV factory in Hosur as demand for 450X, 450 Plus rise

Ather Energy also plans to strengthen its retail operations by expanding to new markets and the company is aiming to expand to around 150 Experience Centers in 100 cities by March 2023. 

By:Updated: Nov 29, 2021 4:29 PM

Ather Energy has commissioned its second manufacturing facility in Hosur to cater to the rising demand for its 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters. With the new EV factory, the company aims to manufacture 4,00,000 units annually, which is a significant jump from its current capacity of 1,20,000 units. Ather Energy had set up its first manufacturing facility at Hosur earlier this year. In October, Ather Energy registered its best-ever monthly sales numbers, reporting 12-fold growth over the last year and achieving a revenue run rate of $100 million. Ather Energy says that it has been registering 20% month-on-month sales growth since November 2020.

Watch Video | How Ather electric scooters are made:

The company has also recorded a 3X increase in walk-ins, web inquiries, and test rides from April-October 2021 and a 4X growth in vehicle booking in the period.  Ather Energy had committed to invest Rs 650 crores in the next five years to enhance operational efficiency and production capacity to meet the exponential surge in demand. Apart from EV manufacturing, the new facility will also focus on lithium-ion battery manufacturing. Ather Energy plans to strengthen its retail operations by expanding to new markets and the company is aiming to expand to around 150 Experience Centers in 100 cities by March 2023.

Speaking on the development, Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy said that the brand’s experience centers are scaling up rapidly, and the retail footprint is set to grow by six times in the coming quarters. So, within just 10 months of opening the current facility, Ather finds itself already operating at full capacity. He adds that the company is commissioning the second plant to be ready for 2022 and with this capacity expansion, Ather is well on its way to becoming the country’s largest EV producer by next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs. 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700

SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs. 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700

India’s youth must lead the effort to decongest our roads, here’s how

India’s youth must lead the effort to decongest our roads, here’s how

Express Mobility 2021 EV Conference: In-depth analysis of the Indian EV ecosystem

Express Mobility 2021 EV Conference: In-depth analysis of the Indian EV ecosystem

Hyundai Motor India Foundation supports Gurujal society for eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram

Hyundai Motor India Foundation supports Gurujal society for eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram

Tata Nexon price hiked by up to Rs 11,000: Five diesel variants discontinued

Tata Nexon price hiked by up to Rs 11,000: Five diesel variants discontinued

Bounce, Park+ to set up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across India: Details

Bounce, Park+ to set up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across India: Details

BMW iX electric SUV to be unveiled in India next month: Launch soon

BMW iX electric SUV to be unveiled in India next month: Launch soon

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX launched at Rs 11.40 lakh: Price, specs, features

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX launched at Rs 11.40 lakh: Price, specs, features

Nissan Magnite reaches 30k deliveries

Nissan Magnite reaches 30k deliveries

Classic vs Classic: We ride the Classic, and then the decked up Classic

Classic vs Classic: We ride the Classic, and then the decked up Classic

Vipin Sondhi quits as Ashok Leyland MD, Dheeraj Hinduja to step in as executive chairman

Vipin Sondhi quits as Ashok Leyland MD, Dheeraj Hinduja to step in as executive chairman

Hero MotoCorp appoints ex-SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on its board

Hero MotoCorp appoints ex-SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on its board

Has the Covid-19 pandemic really led to a bicycling boom in India?

Has the Covid-19 pandemic really led to a bicycling boom in India?

Should you finance your two-wheeler?

Should you finance your two-wheeler?

New Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Price, specs, features compared

New Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Price, specs, features compared

Fifth edition of Hyundai Great India Drive flagged off: Covers 25 destination for ‘Progress of Nation’

Fifth edition of Hyundai Great India Drive flagged off: Covers 25 destination for ‘Progress of Nation’

2022 Suzuki S-Cross specs & feature comparison: Old vs new

2022 Suzuki S-Cross specs & feature comparison: Old vs new

Nissan Magnite finds 30,000 owners: Over 72,000 bookings in bag

Nissan Magnite finds 30,000 owners: Over 72,000 bookings in bag

Skoda Slavia launch details out: Variant-wise engine options revealed

Skoda Slavia launch details out: Variant-wise engine options revealed

New Kia Niro revealed at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show with an exciting design

New Kia Niro revealed at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show with an exciting design