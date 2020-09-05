Ask foreign parent companies to trim royalty to cope with Covid-19 impact: Goyal to automakers

India does not curb the amount of royalty that can be paid to the parent company. But any royalty payment exceeding 5% of revenue of a locally-listed firm requires shareholder approval. Usually, firms’ royalty payment varies from 1% to 5% of their revenue. 

By:September 5, 2020 10:56 AM
Automobiles Sales seems gaining momentum, vehicle sales figure better in august, maruti suzuki, hyundai, mg motor, mahindra and mahindra, toyotaImage: Reuters

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday impressed upon automakers to ask their foreign parent companies to trim royalty payments to be able to better cope with the damaging impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki paid as much as Rs 3,820 crore (about $510 million) in royalty to its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor in FY20, its annual report says. Similarly, Hyundai’s India unit paid $150 million to its South Korean parent in FY19 and Toyota Motor’s India arm paid $88 million to its Japanese parent, according to government data. Addressing the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, Goyal said: “Reduction in royalty can help them reduce the cash outflow, bring down the vehicle prices and help in boosting their domestic sales.”

India does not curb the amount of royalty that can be paid to the parent company. But any royalty payment exceeding 5% of revenue of a locally-listed firm requires shareholder approval. Usually, firms’ royalty payment varies from 1% to 5% of their revenue. Goyal said railways is ready to reduce the freight rate to help the auto industry with affordable logistics options. The government could come up with innovative credit guarantee schemes to help auto exporters, he added. For their part, automakers should find out innovative finance options, he said.

Exhorting the auto sector to re-strategise to emerge stronger from the crisis, Goyal said that India is looking at the expansion of capabilities through the Atmanirbhar campaign. Separately, in his meeting with export promotion councils, Goyal said both exports and imports are showing “positive trends”. The government’s recent move to cap the benefits granted under a key programme — Merchandise Export From India Scheme—at just Rs 2 crore per exporter for shipents made during September-December period won’t affect 98% of exporters, he said.

Earlier this week, exporters’ bodies sought a review of the decision to cap the benefits, saying medium and large exporters who are primarily responsible for driving growth will be badly hit by the move. Exporters are also upset that even this limit can be revised down, as the government has limited overall outgo under MEIS to just Rs 5,000 crore between September and December. Merchandise exports witnessed a record 60% crash y-o-y in April, although the contraction narrowed to 37% in May, 12% in June and 10% in July, as lockdown curbs were lifted from June.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version