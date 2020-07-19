Ashok Leyland’s arm Optare appoints Andrew Palmer as Non-Executive Chairman

Andrew Palmer replaces John Fickling, who is stepping down as chairman after over a decade of association with Optare, due to personal reasons. The new role builds on Palmer’s established relationship with Optare’s parent company, Ashok Leyland, where he has been a non-executive member of the board since 2015.

July 19, 2020

British bus-maker Optare, subsidiary of Hinduja flagship Ashok Leyland, on Saturday announced the appointment of Andrew Palmer as non-executive chairman of the company. A renowned automotive leader, Palmer has led transformations at two global vehicle brands, Nissan and Aston Martin. Palmer replaces John Fickling, who is stepping down as chairman after more than a decade of association with Optare, due to personal reasons. Ashok Leyland chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, “To help guide in our mission to become a global leader in this segment, I am happy to announce that Andrew Palmer will be taking the position of non-executive chairman. With his impressive wealth of experience and innovative approach, I am confident that under Andy’s chairmanship we will see Optare moving to a higher growth trajectory soon.”

On John Fickling, Dheeraj said John had played an anchor role in the stability of Optare during crucial periods as chairman of the board. “I would like to thank him for his support and guidance in the last 10 years and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. The next phase of Optare’s growth is centred on expanding our electric vehicles business in the UK and many new markets,” he said. The new role builds on Palmer’s established relationship with Optare’s parent, Ashok Leyland, where he has been a non-executive member of the board since 2015.

Palmer said: ”I am excited to be joining Optare at a pivotal moment in its development. We have ambitious plans to leverage the company’s technological leadership in building a global zero-emissions solution platform that will bring long-term value to all stakeholders.” Optare is a leading British manufacturer of urban buses with a modern assembly facility on Sherburn, near Leeds, Yorkshire. The company employs more than 400 people.

Fickling said, “I am delighted that Andy is joining Optare as a non-executive chairman. He has all the skills required to build Optare into a global leader in alternate propulsion. I am very proud of my association with the company thus far and am happy that it is now in the safest of hands.”

