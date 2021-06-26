Ashok Leyland sees commercial vehicle market revival by July

ALL believes the focus on digital will help leverage the benefits of efficiency and cost. Customer requirements will be at the core of all the digital initiatives.

By:June 26, 2021 9:14 AM

Hinduja flagship commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland (ALL) on Friday said it expects the commercial vehicle market to revive by July and the company would ramp up the production as well as increase the number of shifts depending on the evolving situation. The company sees good opportunities to grow the exports, while it expects LCV,  defence and parts business complementing the expansion of the overall business.

Vipin Sondhi, MD, ALL, speaking to media persons in the virtual mode said, he expects the company to take a call on increasing the production by July and review whether to increase the shifts, depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. “ We had seen demand coming in from the third quarter of last fiscal and the fourth quarter augured quite well for us,” he said.

He said the practice of price increases was an ongoing process which is based on the hike in input prices and the company had increased the prices in the third and fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

Speaking about the LCVs, he said the demand was driven by e-commerce coupled with growth in the rural economy. In Q4, LCV volumes had grown by 7% y-oy,  and for the full year of FY21, LCV domestic volumes grew by 4%, although on the low base of FY20. This has been achieved despite the fact that the first three months of FY21 had been a complete washout and even when the LCV industry had de-grown by 11.5%.

“LCV  vertical virtually completes ALL’s presence as a complete commercial vehicle major. We will be launching many more offshoots of Bada Dost in the coming days from the  Phoenix platform,” he said.

He said the Phoenix platform, on which the LCVs are built, will throw up more and more variants over the next quarter to expanding the presence further in the segment. Last year in September, ALL launched the Bada Dost LCV, out of the Phoenix platform.

He said the bus segment, currently under stress, would bounce back once the lockdown situation completely eases out, as India mostly travels by buses. With the state governments putting in plans to replenish their old fleet, the company hopes to grab significant orders from them. “ We have started making fully-built buses at our plants so we can provide customised services,” he said.

On the global business, Sondhi said the company will continue to make foray in the international markets. The company made further inroads in GCC and Africa and with the markets opening up, the company will be intensifying efforts to spread the wings further.

Speaking about the company’s electric vehicle plan, Gopal Mahadevan, CFO, ALL said the UK subsidiary Switch Mobility will spearhead it, while the vehicle production will happen in India. Switch Mobility has an Indian subsidiary Switch Mobility Automotive for business of manufacture and sale of electric vehicles.

ALL believes the focus on digital will help leverage the benefits of efficiency and cost. Customer requirements will be at the core of all the digital initiatives. The emerging businesses such as electric vehicle (EV) and customer solutions (CSB) will assist in complementing the core business.

Mahadeven said the company will have a capex of `750 crore for FY 22, mainly to debottleneck the fast-growing light commercial vehicle (LCV) portfolio, apart from investing in the company’s existing manufacturing facilities, across the country.

Riding on the increased volume play, ALL had reported a  net profit of `241 crore for fourth quarter of FY21 as against a net loss `57 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.  The Ebidta was at 7.6% as against 4.8% last year.

The company reported a revenue of `7,000 crore in Q4 FY ’21 as against `3,838 crore in the same period last year, registering a growth of 82%, year on year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Automotive impact of Reliance Industries’ Rs 75,000cr investment in renewable energy explained

Automotive impact of Reliance Industries’ Rs 75,000cr investment in renewable energy explained

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed