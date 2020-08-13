Ashok Leyland reports loss of Rs 389 crore in Q1 FY21

ALL had reported a 56% decline in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales at 4,775 units in July 2020 against 10,926 in the same month last year. The domestic sales stood at 4,282 units against 10,100 units in the year-ago month, down by 58 percent.

By:Updated: Aug 13, 2020 10:34 AM

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland (ALL) on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 389 crore for the first quarter of FY21 compared with a net profit of Rs 230 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The Chennai-based commercial vehicle major registered a lower revenue of Rs 651 crore against Rs 5,684 crore. After virtually no operations or revenues in Q1 owing to the lockdown, the company is now seeing demand gradually picking up as the lockdown is being eased, ALL said in a release. During the quarter, the company had introduced its AVTR range of modular vehicles in the heavy commercial vehicle segment as also a completely differentiated intermediate CV range of vehicles.

ALL MD & CEO Vipin Sondhi said: “With the pandemic hitting us, this has been one of the most challenging quarters for the industry. We saw a significant decline in volumes, consequently, Ashok Leyland also saw a reduction in volume, affecting the financial performance of the company adversely. Despite the challenging times we went ahead and launched the unique modular business platform AVTR, which gives our customers the flexibility to choose vehicles as per their requirements. This will be a game changer in the industry and we have already rolled out over 2,000 of these vehicles till date this year and together withour LCV range we have already rolled out 10,000 BS-VI vehicles. This is indeed a very encouraging sign for the quarters to follow.” ALL had reported a 56% decline in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales at 4,775 units in July 2020 against 10,926 in the same month last year. The domestic sales stood at 4,282 units against 10,100 units in the year-ago month, down by 58%.

Commenting on the results, ALL wholetime Director & CFO Gopal Mahadevan said: “This is an exceptional quarter not just for the industry but also for the entire economy. We have used this time to drive disruptive cost efficiencies and productivity measures. The focus was also on maintaining liquidity, not just of the company but also our dealers and vendors. There have been tremendous learnings for us in doing business efficiently without dropping the ball on growth initiatives. We will come out of this much stronger.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review, roadtest: A beginner's on-off road bike

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review, roadtest: A beginner's on-off road bike

Audi India rolls out updated 'myAudi Connect' app: Key features, benefits listed!

Audi India rolls out updated 'myAudi Connect' app: Key features, benefits listed!

Ford Freestyle Flair edition launched: Price, spes, features listed

Ford Freestyle Flair edition launched: Price, spes, features listed

Steelbird Helmets launches face shield with mobile phone handsfree, music, navigation

Steelbird Helmets launches face shield with mobile phone handsfree, music, navigation

Exclusive! Euler Motors' electric 3-wheeler LCV launch postponed: Covid-19 impact, future plans detailed

Exclusive! Euler Motors' electric 3-wheeler LCV launch postponed: Covid-19 impact, future plans detailed

Volvo XC40 available with a whopping discount and Rs 1 lakh worth complimentary accessories

Volvo XC40 available with a whopping discount and Rs 1 lakh worth complimentary accessories

MG Gloster teaser reveals Volvo-like safety features: To be priced higher than Toyota Fortuner

MG Gloster teaser reveals Volvo-like safety features: To be priced higher than Toyota Fortuner

A motorcycle that runs on water! Yamaha's XT 500 H2O is the next big thing for these reasons

A motorcycle that runs on water! Yamaha's XT 500 H2O is the next big thing for these reasons

Ford EcoSport, Figo, Freestyle prices hiked by this much

Ford EcoSport, Figo, Freestyle prices hiked by this much

2020 Kia Stinger facelift revealed: Sporty fastback sedan gets new infotainment, styling changes

2020 Kia Stinger facelift revealed: Sporty fastback sedan gets new infotainment, styling changes

Meet Royal Enfield 'Vajra': Custom-built Classic 500 lighter and faster than Interceptor 650

Meet Royal Enfield 'Vajra': Custom-built Classic 500 lighter and faster than Interceptor 650

TVS Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 price in India increased

TVS Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 price in India increased

Tata Altroz price hiked: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival costlier by this much

Tata Altroz price hiked: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival costlier by this much

Volkswagen Motorsport India launches virtual championship: Win and become a real racing driver!

Volkswagen Motorsport India launches virtual championship: Win and become a real racing driver!

Massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, 4th gen City this August

Massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, 4th gen City this August

New tyre range for sportsbikes coming soon, more focus on Tier-II, Tier-III cities: Maxxis Tyres

New tyre range for sportsbikes coming soon, more focus on Tier-II, Tier-III cities: Maxxis Tyres

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features listed

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features listed

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 Diesel AT review: Still The King of MPVs

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 Diesel AT review: Still The King of MPVs

Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC390 spied testing again: Key highlights, India launch details & more!

Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC390 spied testing again: Key highlights, India launch details & more!

Triumph Street Triple R launched at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh: Mid-spec variant undercuts entry-level S!

Triumph Street Triple R launched at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh: Mid-spec variant undercuts entry-level S!