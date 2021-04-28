Ashok Leyland’s arm, TVS SCS join hands for emission-free logistics

Formed in 2020 as a mature start-up, Switch is forged from the EV capabilities of Ashok Leyland, the fourth largest bus and LCV OEM in the world, and Optare, the British bus company with over a century of expertise in using the latest technologies in bus design.

Representational image

Switch Mobility, an Ashok Leyland subsidiary and UK-based developer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) has joined hands with TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of TVS Group, for establishing a sustainable logistics network. Under the arrangement, TVS SCS will operate 1,000 eLCVs by Switch through their partners for its logistics operations. TVS SCS has over two decades of experience in providing supply chain solutions across the globe through their fully integrated service offerings. Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Switch Mobility said, “TVS SCS is always forward looking in their initiatives and discerning in their choice of products and solutions. We are happy that they have given an opportunity to Switch Mobility to provide their need for emission free transport solutions that are efficient, cost effective and reliable. Switch will play a big role in faster adoption of sustainable mobility both in India and overseas.”

Formed in 2020 as a mature start-up, Switch is forged from the EV capabilities of Ashok Leyland, the fourth largest bus and LCV OEM in the world, and Optare, the British bus company with over a century of expertise in using the latest technologies in bus design. Currently fulfiling orders for operators in the United Kingdom, Switch is creating a strong foundation for the expansion of its operations in Europe and driving growth in India and other parts of the world.

Nitin Seth, director, Switch Mobility said, “While we have just begun our journey, we are already seeing tremendous response for our products and technologies. Switch provides an energy efficient and zero-emission solution in a segment, where customers have been waiting for the right offering.” TVS SCS addresses supply chain challenges for international organisations, government departments, large and medium-sized businesses through its fully integrated service offerings. It provides a range of supply chain services from integrated supply chain solutions to global forwarding and last mile solutions tailored to its customers’ needs.

R Dinesh, MD, TVS SCS, said, “TVS SCS has always been an early adopter of emerging technology and it’s only natural that we take the lead in the electric vehicle segment. To complement our technology- led solutions in the last mile, we are now adding a new fleet of eLCVs through our partners in the ecosystem.”

