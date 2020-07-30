ARAI, Praj Industries to jointly develop biofuels for use in industry and transportation

ARAI wishes to execute mutually beneficial projects for development of technologies, to produce customised fuels for best efficiency in terms of reduced fuel consumption and discharge emissions, under this alliance.

Dr Pramod Chaudhari, Founder & Executive Chairman, Praj Industries with N V Marathe, Officiating Director, ARAI

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and Praj Industries (Praj) have announced signing an MoU under which they will jointly drive application development of advanced biofuels for use in industry and transportation. The collaboration will address technologies to promote the use of biofuels in a variety of applications including internal combustion engines (ICE) in the transportation sector. Praj Industries has been working in the field of development and deployment of biofuel technology solutions for over three decades through its TEMPO (technology, engineering, manufacturing, project management, operations) business model.

ARAI, as an R&D major, will contribute with its experience in the field of alternative fuels, green and sustainable mobility. It is working closely with DHI, energy vertical of Niti Aayog, MoPNG and MoRTH for development of regulations and demonstration of technical competence in various alternate fuels spectra like CNG, LPG, LNG, HCNG, dual fuel technology, Bio-CNG, Hydrogen, Ethanol, DME and Methanol. The collaboration will test and commercialise newer fuels with improved efficiencies.

Benefits of biofuels

Biofuels for mobility have the potential to reduce carbon footprint and improve tailpipe emissions. These are derived by processing bio-based feedstock such as agriculture residue, molasses, cane syrup, etc. Renewable fuels in gaseous or liquid form, biofuels provide an energy source that complements fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels.

The transportation sector is the largest consumer of imported crude oil and natural gas. With a growing population of vehicles across all modes of transport (surface, air and marine), it is also the third-largest source of GHG emissions after the power sector & industry as per world energy statistics data.

As a signatory to the Paris summit to reduce GHG emissions by 30-35%, India has to redefine its transportation fuel mix. Advanced biofuels technology applications that will be developed as a part of this association will help curtail health hazards attributable to air pollution in the transportation sector.

