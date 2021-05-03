April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

Bajaj Auto reported its highest-ever exports in January 2021 when it exported a total of 2,27,532 units of two-wheelers.

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2021. During the said period, the Pune-based manufacturer reported its second-highest export numbers till date. In order to be precise, the company exported 2,21,603 units of two-wheelers last month. In comparison, the export numbers stood at 32,009 units during the same period last year. The massive difference in these numbers can be attributed to the fact that the country was going through a nationwide lockdown last year and hence, the sales of vehicles were badly affected. Speaking of domestic sales, Bajaj Auto sold 1,26,570 units last month compared to null sales during the corresponding period last year with the lockdown in place.

Summing up these figures, the company reported a total of 3,48,173 unit sales in April 2021. Now, coming to the commercial vehicle sales by the company, Bajaj Auto reported 39,843 unit sales last month and out of this figure, while 7,901 CVs were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 31,942 units accounted for exports. That said, the total vehicle sales by Bajaj Auto stood at 3,88,016 units in April 2021 out of which 1,34,471 units were sold in the domestic market while 2,53,545 units were exported.

Previously, in the month of January 2021, Bajaj Auto witnessed its highest-ever export numbers. In order to be precise, the company exported a total of 2,27,532 units of two-wheelers. On the other hand, the total sales by the company including all segments for the first month of this calendar year stood at 4,25,199 units out of which 1,70,757 units were sold in the domestic market and 2,54,442 units were exported.

