April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

In an interesting turn of events, Bajaj Auto stood at the number one spot in motorcycle sales in April 2021 while reporting the second-highest exports. Here is how the numbers showed up for Suzuki and TVS.

By:Updated: May 03, 2021 5:39 PM

 

Numerous two-wheeler manufacturers have shared their sales numbers for the month of April 2021. With the planned lockdowns imposed in numerous parts of the country, there has been a significant decline in the sales numbers for the month of April 2021, talking on a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) basis. Moreover, as during April 2020, India was in a complete lockdown state and most of the manufacturers reported zero sales, the Year-on-Year sales comparison for this month doesn’t really make sense. Now, going into the details of individual manufacturers, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has reported its best-ever monthly sales. In order to be precise, the company sold 77,849 units of bikes and scooters in April 2021. Out of this number, while 63,879 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 13,970 units accounted for exports. Comparing this number with April 2019 sales, which is two years back, the company has reported an overall increase of 18 percent.

Now, speaking of TVS Motor Company, the company sold 2,26,193 units of two-wheelers in April 2021 compared to 8,134 units sold during April 2020. The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,31,386 units in April 2021. Out of the total number, while the company sold 65,213 units of scooters in April 2021, the remaining 1,33,227 units were motorcycles. Coming to exports, TVS dispatched a total of 1,07,185 units in April 2021 compared to 9,640 units in April 2020. Out of this, two-wheeler exports stood at 94,807 units in April 2021 compared to 8,134 units in April 2020.

TVS Motor Company reported a total sales of 2,38,983 units in April 2021 compared to 3,22,683 units in March this year, reporting an M-o-M decline of 33 percent. Now, coming to the three-wheeler sales by the company, TVS sold a total of 12,790 vehicles in April 2021 in comparison to 1,506 units sold in the month of April 2020. All two-wheeler manufacturers have reported a sales decline in April 2021 on a Month-on-Month basis. In an interesting turn of events, the highest number of bikes were sold by Bajaj Auto as the Pune-based Pulsar maker reported a total sales of 3,48,173 unit sales in April 2021.

Latest Auto News

