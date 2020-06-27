Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Production in this Andhra Pradesh plant of Apollo Tyres is expected to be ramped up by 2022; the plant will have a capacity of 15,000 passenger car tyres and 3,000 bus as well as truck radial tyres

By:Updated: Jun 27, 2020 3:46 PM

Apollo Tyres has gone ahead and built a new factory in Andhra Pradesh. This is the company’s seventh factory worldwide and fifth in the Indian market. The first tyre too has been rolled out of this facility and this event was virtually unveiled and organised by Onkar S Kanwar, Neeraj Kanwar and the board members. This new factory is spread across 256 acres and is situated in Chinnapanduru village in Chittoor district. In phase 1 of this plant, the company will invest close to Rs 3,800 crore. Production is expected to be ramped up by 2022; the plant will have a capacity of 15,000 passenger car tyres and 3,000 bus as well as truck radial tyres. Officials say that with minimal engineering as well as investment economies, the plant ramp-up will happen.  Tyres rolled out from this plant will be supplied both to OEMs as well as the aftermarket requirements.

The bigger news is that this facility is a greenfield one. Energy used for the processes here will be derived from the sun. For this, solar panel set-ups have been accommodated in the roofs. Not only this, but the shop floor will also use maximum sunlight. This plant is also a zero water discharge facility and also gets an in-built effluent treatment system. Environment-friendly coolants too are being used for a majority of the processes.

850 people are already working in this factory and the plant has been set up using 35,000 tonnes of steel. Commenting on the commissioning of AP facility, Onkar S Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said that this facility will be a reflection of the company’s growth aspirations. It will also showcase their manufacturing capabilities and at the same time, showcase the best practices across the globe in tyre manufacturing. This plant being highly automated plant, it uses several IT-driven systems and robotics. It also employs young as well as skilled workers on the shopfloor. These workers have been mostly hired from Andhra Pradesh, thereby promoting employment as well. Onkar also thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for its support.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

How to renew your car, bike, scooter insurance in minutes during lockdown

How to renew your car, bike, scooter insurance in minutes during lockdown

Video: Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru assaulted by neighbours for a shocking reason

Video: Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru assaulted by neighbours for a shocking reason

Bharat Petroleum begins self-service at petrol pump in Pune under 'Atmanirbhar’ campaign

Bharat Petroleum begins self-service at petrol pump in Pune under 'Atmanirbhar’ campaign

Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi

Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi