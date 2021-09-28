Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Apollo Tyres has introduced its new Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles. The company is marketing this new set of tyres as ‘Loading ka Mahabali’.

Apollo Tyres Limited, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, has today introduced its new ‘Bhim’ range of bias tyres in the country for small commercial vehicles (SCVs). The company claims that the new Bhim range of tyres offers unmatched load-carrying capability, which is one of the primary requirements of the customers in this product category, and thus Apollo Tyres is marketing it as ‘Loading ka Mahabali’.

These new tyres have been designed and developed at Apollo Tyres’ Global R&D Centre which is located in Chennai, India. The company claims that the new Apollo Bhim tyres offer unmatched load-carrying capability, best-in-class durability with the new HEART platform, and also 10 per cent better fuel efficiency than other tyres in this segment. These tyres are aesthetically robust, big and bulky. Also, they are capable to carry more load and hence have been positioned as ‘Loading ka Mahabali’.

The new Apollo Bhim range of tyres has an aggressive tread pattern with a refreshed side wall and window design. The company claims that while its lesser sinusoidal and straighter ribs provide better steer-ability, the open groove design ensures improved heat dissipation and durability. Its dual-angle tread orientation results in optimum traction. Also, the high mileage tread compound and more rubber mass at the wearing zone ensures full tread life for the tyres.

Commenting on the launch, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said “We have been eyeing this growing category of small commercial vehicle tyres for some time. Cross-functional team of Marketing, Customer Service and R&D, along with the consumer’s voice, has helped us develop this product. Considering the performance of these tyres in our internal benchmarking and extensive testing in real-world conditions, we are confident of it being a runaway success.”

Also Read: All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

Apollo’s new Bhim range of tyres get dura-cool tread compound. Also, its 30 per cent lower heat generation with heat resistant piles, strong casing & bead, and the ‘UBT’ manufacturing process provides best-in-class durability to the customers. Apollo Tyres says that the small commercial vehicle’s tyre bias market in India is around 1,65,000 units per month and with the introduction of this new bias tyre range, the company is aiming to get a good share of this market. Apollo Tyres has also introduced two Stock Keeping Units or SKUs which will cater to nearly 80 per cent of the market in this segment.

