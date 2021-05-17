Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

Apollo Tyres becomes the first Indian tyre maker to have got this certification and this in turn will help car owners to get the best of rubber for their vehicles.

Apollo Tyres had earlier collaborated with Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) to better understand certification tests as well as tyre labelling in India. Subsequent to it, the Indian tyre maker has now been given the ISO/IEC 17025 certification for coast by noise tyre tests and wet grip on the track. In sync with the tyre labelling regulations in Europe, the Indian government too is planning to implement the same. Star Ratings will be provided to tyres based on their rolling sound, rolling resistance and grip on wet surfaces. The objective is to ensure that safer tyres with lower noise levels, and higher fuel efficiency are rolled out into the market. A new automotive industry standard AIS 142 is being prepared to ensure uniformity amongst all tyre makers in India.

The major deterrent to the government’s plan of implementing Star Ratings, was the unavailability of adequate NABL accredited testing infrastructure in India. NABL has now gone ahead and given Apollo Tyres the certification. Under this certification, the C1, C2 and C3 tyre categories are being covered. This additional capability has been made possible due to the continuous investment by Apollo Tyres in Research & Development. This has ensured bringing the high quality testing machines as well as equipment. The introduction of the aforementioned tyres should help manufacturers meet the upcoming CAFE norms.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “Being the leaders in the Indian Tyre Industry, we would like to further the cause of testing the tyres and provide highest quality tyres to our customers across geographies. We are proud to be the first among Indian tyre manufacturers to get the coveted accreditation, meeting UNECE R 117 standards in India, thereby upping India’s self-sufficiency in tyre technology. This facility will not only help us test the tyres for the Indian market, but also the ones that are exported, and need to meet the regulatory and labelling requirements.”

