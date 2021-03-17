Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

The high abrasion resistant multi polymer blend used for the tread, Apollo says, ensures longer tyre life. For the Vitara Brezza, the Apollo Apterra Cross price should start at Rs 7,200 per unit.

Considering that we love SUVs, no other manufacturer has introduced a dedicated range of tyres just for the compact segment in India. Apollo Tyres seems to have taken the initiative and launched its range of SUV tyres, especially in the Rs 7-20 lakh price bracket. These tyres are called Apterra Cross and according to the company’s survey, more than four lakh C-segment SUV tyres are consumed each month. This number is expected to be doubled soon as well. The Apollo Tyre R&D centre in Chennai has not only designed but also developed these tyres based on the customer demand. While these tyres have now been launched in India, other regions like SAARC as well as ASEAN markets will get this at a later date. Apollo claims that these tyres combine style as well as comfort. The Apterra Cross has twin steel belts, with JCP protection, for high puncture resistance.

The high abrasion resistant multi polymer blend used for the tread, Apollo says, ensures longer tyre life. For the Vitara Brezza, the tyre price should start at Rs 7,200 per unit. Apollo further says that the rounder contact patches have been designed to give maximum ride comfort, whereas the tuning is for better compression during impact. The overall tyre noise also has been kept minimal. Balanced tread blocks ensure that the ride as well as handling are optimum too, says Apollo.

So, you can replace your existing tyre with the Apterra Cross, if you have these vehicles. The list includes Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV300 (205/65 R16), Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (205/60 R16), Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Renault Captur (215/60 R17), Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano, Mahindra NuvoSport (215/65 R16), and finally the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, as well as the Tata Nexon (215/60 R16). It is unclear if any OEM has been shipping their vehicle with these tyres yet.

