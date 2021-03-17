Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

The high abrasion resistant multi polymer blend used for the tread, Apollo says, ensures longer tyre life. For the Vitara Brezza, the Apollo Apterra Cross price should start at Rs 7,200 per unit.

By:March 17, 2021 1:11 PM

Considering that we love SUVs, no other manufacturer has introduced a dedicated range of tyres just for the compact segment in India. Apollo Tyres seems to have taken the initiative and launched its range of SUV tyres, especially in the Rs 7-20 lakh price bracket. These tyres are called Apterra Cross and according to the company’s survey, more than four lakh C-segment SUV tyres are consumed each month. This number is expected to be doubled soon as well. The Apollo Tyre R&D centre in Chennai has not only designed but also developed these tyres based on the customer demand. While these tyres have now been launched in India, other regions like SAARC as well as ASEAN markets will get this at a later date. Apollo claims that these tyres combine style as well as comfort. The Apterra Cross has twin steel belts, with JCP protection, for high puncture resistance.

The high abrasion resistant multi polymer blend used for the tread, Apollo says, ensures longer tyre life. For the Vitara Brezza, the tyre price should start at Rs 7,200 per unit. Apollo further says that the rounder contact patches have been designed to give maximum ride comfort, whereas the tuning is for better compression during impact. The overall tyre noise also has been kept minimal. Balanced tread blocks ensure that the ride as well as handling are optimum too, says Apollo.

So, you can replace your existing tyre with the Apterra Cross, if you have these vehicles. The list includes Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV300 (205/65 R16), Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (205/60 R16), Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Renault Captur (215/60 R17), Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano, Mahindra NuvoSport (215/65 R16), and finally the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, as well as the Tata Nexon (215/60 R16). It is unclear if any OEM has been shipping their vehicle with these tyres yet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival