Amara Raja to invest in Li-ion batteries: New plant, possible partnership explained

A new Li-ion battery manufacturing firm could be quite a possibility whereas whether the company will be alone in these efforts

By:Updated: Jun 16, 2021 12:56 PM

One of the country’s leading battery maker, Amara Raja, announced that it has decided to invest in Li-ion batteries. The company issued a statement a couple of days ago however the details like investment, new plant aren’t yet made available for public consumption. Express Drives spoke to a source who is close to the development. Whether a new Li-ion battery plant will be set up in India is a bone of contention. A battery factory entails a huge investment, especially if it involves rare materials like Lithium. Moreover, it also requires material import. While most of raw materials will likely be from India, there will be foreign components as well. Once the battery-making gains scale in India, the source said, a higher number of components will be localised. At present, it is being claimed that there is no specific investment in the entire scheme of things that has been approved.

The source maintains that almost $1 billion will be needed to set up a world-class Li-ion battery plant in India. This investment needs to be done over a period of five to 10 years. It is likely the Amara Raja will make a public announcement of these plans soon. While going solo is a huge risk, the company might also rope in a local partner. The latter can bring in investments as well as synergies of operation. The battery technology could also be something that the partner could invest in. Amara Raja being a big name in the battery field, the company could also do all of this alone.

If you think that the company has given up on lead-acid batteries, then you are mistaken. In fact, the company feels that there is a strong long-term potential for lead-acid batteries. The company is of the opinion that “The vital role played by lead-acid technology across a variety of applications provide significant growth opportunity in both the domestic and international markets.” The Board, it is claimed, has also agreed that the company will continue to invest, and expand the lead-acid battery business in which it is a significant player in many segments. The new strategy, aimed at tapping opportunities in the home inverter, motive power and unorganised segments, is expected to further consolidate the company’s existing strengths and market share.

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Amara Raja to invest in Li-ion batteries: New plant, possible partnership explained

Amara Raja to invest in Li-ion batteries: New plant, possible partnership explained

Okinawa iPraise+, Praise Pro, Ridge+ electric scooters get cheaper by Rs 17,900 with Govt's FAME II revision

Okinawa iPraise+, Praise Pro, Ridge+ electric scooters get cheaper by Rs 17,900 with Govt's FAME II revision

2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India at prices starting Rs 79.87 lakh

2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India at prices starting Rs 79.87 lakh

June 2021 bike discounts: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now with savings of upto Rs 10,000

June 2021 bike discounts: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now with savings of upto Rs 10,000

Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Bobber with unique exhaust swooping over rear wheel

Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Bobber with unique exhaust swooping over rear wheel

Huge discounts! Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooter prices dropped by this much

Huge discounts! Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooter prices dropped by this much

HOP Leo, Lyf electric scooters launched with 125 km range, reverse gear, park assist & more

HOP Leo, Lyf electric scooters launched with 125 km range, reverse gear, park assist & more

Big price cut for TVS iQube Electric scooter as FAME II subsidy revised

Big price cut for TVS iQube Electric scooter as FAME II subsidy revised

All-new Suzuki Celerio images leaked: Expected specs, India launch

All-new Suzuki Celerio images leaked: Expected specs, India launch

Lamborghini Urus stolen from home, owner chases it down on a scooter

Lamborghini Urus stolen from home, owner chases it down on a scooter

Definition of car changing rapidly, electrification & autonomy next steps forward: Elektrobit

Definition of car changing rapidly, electrification & autonomy next steps forward: Elektrobit

Digital, electric, AI: Technologies that can disrupt auto service space

Digital, electric, AI: Technologies that can disrupt auto service space

Toyota restarts partial production at Bidadi plant with Covid-19 protocols in place

Toyota restarts partial production at Bidadi plant with Covid-19 protocols in place

New 2021 BMW S 1000 R launched at Rs 17.90 lakh: Why Ducati Streetfighter V4 needs to watch out!

New 2021 BMW S 1000 R launched at Rs 17.90 lakh: Why Ducati Streetfighter V4 needs to watch out!

Jaguar Land Rover to begin testing hydrogen fuel-cell EV based on new Defender in 2021

Jaguar Land Rover to begin testing hydrogen fuel-cell EV based on new Defender in 2021

Kim Kardashian’s furry Lamborghini Urus isn't exactly good-looking: Here's why

Kim Kardashian’s furry Lamborghini Urus isn't exactly good-looking: Here's why

Paytm private car/bike insurance broking launched with claim support, zero depreciation

Paytm private car/bike insurance broking launched with claim support, zero depreciation

BS6 CFMoto 300NK deliveries begin in India: 390 Duke rival's price, specs, features

BS6 CFMoto 300NK deliveries begin in India: 390 Duke rival's price, specs, features

Hyundai, GM 'serious' about flying car taxis by 2025, commercialisation by 2030

Hyundai, GM 'serious' about flying car taxis by 2025, commercialisation by 2030

Nissan Magnite, Datsun redi-GO & more now available through CSD at these discounted prices

Nissan Magnite, Datsun redi-GO & more now available through CSD at these discounted prices