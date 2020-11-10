All future Hyundai, Kia, Genesis cars to come with NVIDIA DRIVE infotainment systems starting 2022

“NVIDIA brought consumer electronic functionality and a graphics-rich user interface to infotainment systems more than a decade ago,” said Ali Kani, vice president of autonomous vehicles at NVIDIA.

Taking forward the collaboration started in 2015, Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA today announced that all of Hyundai Group’s entire future lineup, including Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models will come fitted with NVIDIA DRIVE in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems starting 2022. Hyundai states that the system will come as standard in cars starting from entry-level to premium ones and that it will offer a software-defined AI user experience that would be upgradeable.

Standardising on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform for all of its future models would allow Hyundai Motor Group offer a seamless and enhanced in-vehicle AI user experience. The NVIDIA DRIVE stack includes hardware and software, that would enable Hyundai, Kia and Genesis IVI systems to feature audio, video, navigation, connectivity and AI-enhanced connected car services.

Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA first started working together in 2015 with the Genesis GV80 and G80 featuring the IVI system powered by NVIDIA DRIVE. The two companies have also collaborated for an advanced digital cockpit which will be released late next year.

Also read: 2021 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut: Gets extensive cosmetic overhaul and updated features

Connected Car Operating System

NVIDIA will enable Hyundai Motor Group to roll out its new connected car operating system (ccOS) across future models. Developed in-house by Hyundai Motor Group, the new ccOS will bring together the large amount of data generated by the vehicle and its network of sensors, as well as external connected car data centres.

ccOS also incorporates an integrated architecture for a new connected car service platform, or ccSP, which is an open platform enabling a wide range of partners to provide relevant services to owners.

Hyundai Motor Group will announce more details surrounding its upcoming IVI and ccOS capabilities in line with future vehicle announcements.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.