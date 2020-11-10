All future Hyundai, Kia, Genesis cars to come with NVIDIA DRIVE infotainment systems starting 2022

“NVIDIA brought consumer electronic functionality and a graphics-rich user interface to infotainment systems more than a decade ago,” said Ali Kani, vice president of autonomous vehicles at NVIDIA.

By:November 10, 2020 11:25 AM
hyundai NVIDIA Infotainment

Taking forward the collaboration started in 2015, Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA today announced that all of Hyundai Group’s entire future lineup, including Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models will come fitted with NVIDIA DRIVE in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems starting 2022. Hyundai states that the system will come as standard in cars starting from entry-level to premium ones and that it will offer a software-defined AI user experience that would be upgradeable.

Standardising on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform for all of its future models would allow Hyundai Motor Group offer a seamless and enhanced in-vehicle AI user experience. The NVIDIA DRIVE stack includes hardware and software, that would enable Hyundai, Kia and Genesis IVI systems to feature audio, video, navigation, connectivity and AI-enhanced connected car services.

hyundai NVIDIA DRIVE platform

Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA first started working together in 2015 with the Genesis GV80 and G80 featuring the IVI system powered by NVIDIA DRIVE. The two companies have also collaborated for an advanced digital cockpit which will be released late next year.

Also read: 2021 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut: Gets extensive cosmetic overhaul and updated features

Connected Car Operating System

NVIDIA will enable Hyundai Motor Group to roll out its new connected car operating system (ccOS) across future models. Developed in-house by Hyundai Motor Group, the new ccOS will bring together the large amount of data generated by the vehicle and its network of sensors, as well as external connected car data centres.

ccOS also incorporates an integrated architecture for a new connected car service platform, or ccSP, which is an open platform enabling a wide range of partners to provide relevant services to owners.

Hyundai Motor Group will announce more details surrounding its upcoming IVI and ccOS capabilities in line with future vehicle announcements.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon