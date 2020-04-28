All-electric Kawasaki Ninja 300 christened ‘Endeavor’: Interesting details emerge!

Kawasaki working on a Ninja 300-based all-electric motorcycle is not a new thing. Last year, the company revealed a video of its electric bike project that revealed some juicy details. Now, very recently, the name of this upcoming silent Ninja has been confirmed. The bike maker has patented the name ‘Endeavor’ for naming this electric Ninja. In terms of styling, the electric Ninja will get the same styling as the baby Ninja 300 and even shares some of its underpinnings with the latter. Now, digging into the details of the electric Ninja, this one will come with a trellis frame with battery pack and the electric motor acting as stressed members. The electric motor has been mounted low and below for a better center of gravity.

Now, here comes the most exciting details. Kawasaki’s all-electric Ninja will come with a four-speed manual gearbox which according to the company, will allow for a greater speed range, but also allows the rider to have a better input while operating the bike. The final drive is the chain drive unlike other EVs that generally use a belt drive system. In terms of other features, the electric Ninja is expected to get an all-LED headlamp set up for better illumination. Also, unlike the LCD digital instrument cluster on the prototype, one can expect to see a fully coloured TFT unit.

Technical specifications of the Kawasaki Endeavor are yet to be revealed but some reports suggest that the electric motor on this bike is good for churning out power in the region of 30hp. The all-electric Kawasaki Endeavor is expected to make debut at the EICMA motorcycle show this year with an official launch in some global markets sometime next year. In case you are too optimistic about India launch of this electric motorcycle, well, don’t expect that to happen soon due to the high price tag that might not work well for the company in a price-sensitive market like India.

Stay tuned for more updates!

