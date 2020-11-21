After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a ‘smooth transition’

Harley-Davidson India said in a press statement that it is providing updates to its customers as available and have assured them that the company's motorcycle parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, along with after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. activities will continue starting January 2021. 

After its decision to exit India and facing a major backlash from dealers across the country, Harley-Davidson India has now issued an official statement in which it has assured a ‘smooth transition’. The American bike maker joined hands with the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp for continuing its innings in the Indian market. Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets & India, Harley-Davidson has now stated that as the brand changes its business model in India, Harley-Davidson is pleased to be continuing its journey in India together with Hero MotoCorp. Moreover, Rajasekharan says that the company is working closely with Hero MotoCorp in order to ensure a smooth transition for its riders.

Harley-Davidson India says that it is providing its riders with updates as available and have assured them that the company’s motorcycle parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, along with after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. activities will continue starting January 2021. Earlier, Harley-Davidson dealers expressed that they are quite unhappy with the ‘insufficient’ compensation being offered by the company and hence, they are evaluating legal options. The said statement was given by a Delhi dealer in a press conference organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Talking of the Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp partnership for the former’s India operations, a previous statement stated that as per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will be responsible for selling and servicing Harley-Davidson bikes in India along with selling parts & accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealerships along with Hero MotoCorp’s existing dealership network in the country. Moreover, it was being confirmed that as part of a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will also be developing and selling a range of premium bikes under the Harley-Davidson nameplate.

The last bit hints at the arrival of new and more affordable Harley-Davidson bikes and looking at the current situation, this seems to be one of the only ways out for the brand if it wants to maintain its presence with some decent numbers in the highly price-sensitive Indian market. Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

