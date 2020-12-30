Activa-led Honda scooter sales cross 1 lakh milestone in Telangana this fiscal: Total tally at 25 lakh units!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) says that while it took 14 years to add the first 10 lakh customers in Telangana (2001 – 2014), the next 15 lakh customers joined the Honda family in just a little over 6 years. Honda’s sales and service network has now increased to over 430 touchpoints in the state.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that it has sold over 1 lakh scooters in the state of Telangana from April to November 2020. Also, the brand states that its cumulative sales have crossed the 25 lakh unit mark in the state. The company claims that while scooters contribute 29 percent in the all-India two-wheeler industry, the number has increased to 33 percent in Telangana. Led by Activa, Honda is currently dominating with a 72 percent market share in the scooter segment. Needless to say, the company’s highest-selling scooter Activa continues to be the best-selling two-wheeler in Telangana. Moreover, Honda’s market share in Telangana is now 38 percent. That said, almost every third customer in the region is riding home on a Honda two-wheeler.

Watch video | Our Honda Activa 6G video detailed review:

The company says that while it took Honda 14 years to add the first 10 lakh customers in Telangana (2001 – 2014), the next 15 lakh customers joined the Honda family in just a little over 6 years. Honda’s sales and service network has now increased to over 430 touchpoints in the state of Telangana. Thanking customers on this occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the continuous expansion of Activa’s footprint in Telangana region in the last 5-6 years shows the remarkable growth not just in scooterization but also customers’ trust and admiration for brand Honda.

He adds that the new model launches like Activa 20th anniversary edition & Repsol race editions of Dio & Hornet 2.0 will further delight Honda’s customers and make the celebrations exciting. Guleria also said that come 2021, and Honda’s exciting range of new offerings will further bring the joy of riding like never before.

