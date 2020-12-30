Activa-led Honda scooter sales cross 1 lakh milestone in Telangana this fiscal: Total tally at 25 lakh units!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) says that while it took 14 years to add the first 10 lakh customers in Telangana (2001 – 2014), the next 15 lakh customers joined the Honda family in just a little over 6 years. Honda’s sales and service network has now increased to over 430 touchpoints in the state.

By:December 30, 2020 1:49 PM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that it has sold over 1 lakh scooters in the state of Telangana from April to November 2020. Also, the brand states that its cumulative sales have crossed the 25 lakh unit mark in the state. The company claims that while scooters contribute 29 percent in the all-India two-wheeler industry, the number has increased to 33 percent in Telangana. Led by Activa, Honda is currently dominating with a 72 percent market share in the scooter segment. Needless to say, the company’s highest-selling scooter Activa continues to be the best-selling two-wheeler in Telangana. Moreover, Honda’s market share in Telangana is now 38 percent. That said, almost every third customer in the region is riding home on a Honda two-wheeler.

Watch video | Our Honda Activa 6G video detailed review:

The company says that while it took Honda 14 years to add the first 10 lakh customers in Telangana (2001 – 2014), the next 15 lakh customers joined the Honda family in just a little over 6 years. Honda’s sales and service network has now increased to over 430 touchpoints in the state of Telangana. Thanking customers on this occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the continuous expansion of Activa’s footprint in Telangana region in the last 5-6 years shows the remarkable growth not just in scooterization but also customers’ trust and admiration for brand Honda.

He adds that the new model launches like Activa 20th anniversary edition & Repsol race editions of Dio & Hornet 2.0 will further delight Honda’s customers and make the celebrations exciting. Guleria also said that come 2021, and Honda’s exciting range of new offerings will further bring the joy of riding like never before.

Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel if you haven’t.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Top 5 motorcycles launched in 2020: Very first Husqvarna in India to Honda's first classic roadster

Top 5 motorcycles launched in 2020: Very first Husqvarna in India to Honda's first classic roadster

Tata Gravitas reveal on January 26th: MG Hector Plus rival to offer these new features on launch

Tata Gravitas reveal on January 26th: MG Hector Plus rival to offer these new features on launch

FADA welcomes govt's proposal on mandatory dual front airbags: 'OEMs should absorb input cost'

FADA welcomes govt's proposal on mandatory dual front airbags: 'OEMs should absorb input cost'

RIL completes acquisition of IMG Worldwide LLC's stake in sports management JV

RIL completes acquisition of IMG Worldwide LLC's stake in sports management JV

KTM 250 Adventure review, road test: Surprisingly Docile Entry-level ADV

KTM 250 Adventure review, road test: Surprisingly Docile Entry-level ADV

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi gifts herself a BMW 5 Series worth Rs 55 lakh: See pics!

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi gifts herself a BMW 5 Series worth Rs 55 lakh: See pics!

5 underrated sub-Rs 3 lakh sportsbikes: Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha MT-15 and more

5 underrated sub-Rs 3 lakh sportsbikes: Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha MT-15 and more

How average speed of Delhi drivers is now slower than pre-lockdown phase

How average speed of Delhi drivers is now slower than pre-lockdown phase

India an emerging hotbed for automotive patents: TVS Motor leads the charge

India an emerging hotbed for automotive patents: TVS Motor leads the charge

2021 Jeep Compass facelift India launch on January 7: Changes to expect in new Compass

2021 Jeep Compass facelift India launch on January 7: Changes to expect in new Compass

Electric SUVs on sale in India: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric SUVs on sale in India: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Kia Sonet and how it is perfect for GenZ lifestyle

Kia Sonet and how it is perfect for GenZ lifestyle

Honda H'ness CB350 waiting period revealed: Here's how to get immediate delivery

Honda H'ness CB350 waiting period revealed: Here's how to get immediate delivery

HSRP, colour-coded sticker process gets simpler with only half the steps needed now

HSRP, colour-coded sticker process gets simpler with only half the steps needed now

Inspiring the Indian youth to drive safer and BeTheBetterGuy

Inspiring the Indian youth to drive safer and BeTheBetterGuy

Top 5 DC Design customised cars: From a whacky Mahindra Thar to electric Ambassador

Top 5 DC Design customised cars: From a whacky Mahindra Thar to electric Ambassador

Aprilia SXR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Aprilia SXR160 video review: Price, specs, features

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Long-Term Review: Introduction with 1 month, 4,600 km Update!

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Long-Term Review: Introduction with 1 month, 4,600 km Update!

Volvo-Eicher Commercial Vehicles aggressively adopting digitalisation with connected trucks, online sales

Volvo-Eicher Commercial Vehicles aggressively adopting digitalisation with connected trucks, online sales

Tesla's India entry confirmed in 2021: Model 3 electric car first to kickstart sales

Tesla's India entry confirmed in 2021: Model 3 electric car first to kickstart sales