Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

In April 2021, Honda's exports crossed the 40,000 unit mark for the first time in the last three years. More details here.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2021. The first month of FY2021-22 saw the company selling a total of 2,83,045 units of bikes and scooters. Out of these, 2,40,100 two-wheelers were sold in the domestic market. The sales numbers cannot be compared on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis as the sales were null during the same period last year with the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Honda’s April 2021 exports were 42,945 units compared to 2,630 units last April. With this, the company’s exports crossed the 40,000 units mark for the first time in three years.

In April 2021, Honda had established its new Overseas Business expansion vertical, which according to the company, harnesses the strength of 100+ Associates and strategically integrates SEDBQ (Sales, Engineering, Development, Purchasing & Quality) functions under one roof with an aim to make India the global export hub for Honda. In addition, the company expanded its BigWing dealership network in India last month with the inauguration of new outlets in six new cities namely Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Tirupur, Jammu and Alappuzza.

Speaking on the sales performance in April and the month ahead, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that regional lockdowns since the beginning of April have dragged down the consumer sentiments considerably. He added that while the need for personal mobility still exists, the recovery may be pushed back by few months as Staying Safe at Home is India’s first priority. Guleria also said that starting 1st May, HMSI has already temporarily halted production operations across all 4 plants till the first fortnight of May.

He said that in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation and subsequent multiple lockdowns, the company is closely monitoring the evolving business landscape. He concludes his statement by saying that while continuing to support the brand’s business partners in these uncertain times, Honda will review its plans accordingly in the short term. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

