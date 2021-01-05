Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Honda’s total sales in December 2020 closed at 2,63,027 units with a 3% growth over 2,55,283 units in the month of December 2019. Honda’s Q3 domestic sales jumped 5 percent on YoY basis to 11,49,101 units in Q3, FY’21.

By:January 5, 2021 11:18 AM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its sales numbers for the month of December 2020. In order to be precise, the brand sold a total of 2,42,046 units in the domestic market last month, recording a 5 percent y-o-y growth. In comparison, the company sold 2,30,197 units during the same period last year. Moreover, Honda exported 20,981 units last month, all thanks to which, its total sales in December 2020 closed at 2,63,027 units with a 3% growth over 2,55,283 units in the month of December 2019. Honda’s Q3 domestic sales jumped 5 percent on YoY basis to 11,49,101 units in Q3, FY’21 from 10,91,299 units in the same period last year.

The gone by year has been quite exciting for Honda. First and foremost, the company entered the 350cc retro classic segment with the launch of the H’ness CB350. The bike was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is exclusively on sale in India through BigWing outlets only. Moreover, the company launched the Hornet 2.0 with a bigger 184cc engine compared to the outgoing Hornet 160R. Apart from these models, HMSI launched three new limited editions in the form of the 20th Anniversary edition Honda Activa 6G and Repsol Honda limited editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio.

Speaking on this, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Directo, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that after the positive retail and wholesale traction in December 2020, the company enters 2021 with a new hope. He adds that the 3rd quarter marked the first quarter of positive sales after a long time and the next 2 quarters too, are expected to show some growth due to the low base effect but real positive growth and market expansion may take some time. Guleria further stated that however, Honda is all geared up for 2021 – that will be the company’s momentous 20th Anniversary year in India. He also said that with numerous brand new and exciting offerings in the pipeline, Honda will delight riders across categories with new Joy of Riding.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month