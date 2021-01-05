Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Honda’s total sales in December 2020 closed at 2,63,027 units with a 3% growth over 2,55,283 units in the month of December 2019. Honda’s Q3 domestic sales jumped 5 percent on YoY basis to 11,49,101 units in Q3, FY’21.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its sales numbers for the month of December 2020. In order to be precise, the brand sold a total of 2,42,046 units in the domestic market last month, recording a 5 percent y-o-y growth. In comparison, the company sold 2,30,197 units during the same period last year. Moreover, Honda exported 20,981 units last month, all thanks to which, its total sales in December 2020 closed at 2,63,027 units with a 3% growth over 2,55,283 units in the month of December 2019. Honda’s Q3 domestic sales jumped 5 percent on YoY basis to 11,49,101 units in Q3, FY’21 from 10,91,299 units in the same period last year.

The gone by year has been quite exciting for Honda. First and foremost, the company entered the 350cc retro classic segment with the launch of the H’ness CB350. The bike was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is exclusively on sale in India through BigWing outlets only. Moreover, the company launched the Hornet 2.0 with a bigger 184cc engine compared to the outgoing Hornet 160R. Apart from these models, HMSI launched three new limited editions in the form of the 20th Anniversary edition Honda Activa 6G and Repsol Honda limited editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio.

Speaking on this, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Directo, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that after the positive retail and wholesale traction in December 2020, the company enters 2021 with a new hope. He adds that the 3rd quarter marked the first quarter of positive sales after a long time and the next 2 quarters too, are expected to show some growth due to the low base effect but real positive growth and market expansion may take some time. Guleria further stated that however, Honda is all geared up for 2021 – that will be the company’s momentous 20th Anniversary year in India. He also said that with numerous brand new and exciting offerings in the pipeline, Honda will delight riders across categories with new Joy of Riding.

