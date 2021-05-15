ACMA says virtual Automechanika a success: Will return as physical trade fair in 2023

This year’s Automechanika was earlier scheduled to be a hybrid event (the physical one to be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, alongside digital participation by companies, from April 21-25), but on March 19 co-organiser Messe Frankfurt India and ACMA announced that it will be a digital-only event (April 22-23).

With 81 exhibitors showcasing 1,233 products, including product demonstrations and knowledge sessions, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has said that the virtual edition of ACMA Automechanika New Delhi was a success. “It attracted 2,407 active attendees,” ACMA said in a statement.

This year’s Automechanika was earlier scheduled to be a hybrid event (the physical one to be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, alongside digital participation by companies, from April 21-25), but on March 19 co-organiser Messe Frankfurt India and ACMA announced that it will be a digital-only event (April 22-23).

The organisers, however, added that ACMA Automechanika (is expected to) return to its physical trade fair format from February 9-12, 2023, at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Raj Manek, executive director & board member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings, said that 2020 was one of the most challenge-ridden years for the industry. “It’s now time to shift gears and focus on development and continuity of business. This objective is at the core of Automechanika’s vision as the leading trade fair brand for this sector.”

Deepak Jain, president, ACMA, added, “The aftermarket in India is probably the most vibrant and fastest growing segment of our industry. In 2019-20, it stood at $9.8 billion, with a CAGR of 12%, while the overall turnover of the auto component industry stood at $50 billion, with a CAGR of 8%. In 2019-20, our exports stood at $14.5 billion and 20% of this is directed to the aftermarket.”

During countrywide lockdowns last year, the aftermarket industry remained a key business driver on the back of rising demand for personal mobility, second-hand vehicle sales and vehicle repairs.

Some major highlights from the virtual event included FEAD Belt Tensioners from INA by Schaeffler India, Makino Centrifugal Clutch Assembly by Makino Automotive, Septone Foam Wash by ITW Chemin, Metal Injection Moulding parts by Indo-MIM, and Valve Tappets by Shri Ram International, among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.