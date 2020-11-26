ACMA begins 2020 iAutoConnect: Seven-day buyer-seller meet to be held virtually

The event, organised on a virtual platform, will be held from 25 November until 01 December 2020, connecting overseas auto component distributors and buyers with exhibitors from ACMA member companies.

By:November 26, 2020 12:59 PM
ACMA

ACMA, under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India inaugurated the fifth edition of iAutoConnect 2020- International Reverse Buyers Sellers Meet. The event, organised on a virtual platform, will be held from 25 November until 01 December 2020, connecting overseas auto component distributors and buyers with exhibitors from ACMA member companies.

“The current edition of iAutoConnect 2020 has witnessed participation from over 65 Auto Component Manufacturers while over 150 buyers from 35 countries have already registered for the event; the number of buyers is expected to increase significantly as the event progresses. The event is aimed at promoting aftermarket auto component exports from India,” Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA, said.

The 2020 iAutoConnect is part of ACMA’s efforts to provide its members with opportunities for business development and also as a platform to showcase their capabilities. With India’s ambition of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), ACMA states that through such initiatives, it aims to build a robust automotive value chain in India that offers value-added services to its customers in India and overseas.

“There is a swift transformation in the automotive value chains globally due to the impact of Covid 19. Likewise, the industry in India was exposed to severe supply chain disruptions, however, with strong signals of revival, we are hopeful that the buoyancy of the festive season would continue in the coming months as well,” Sunjay Kapur, Vice-President, ACMA, said.

“It is extremely heartening that the auto component industry in India has handled the situation with great aplomb and has emerged resilient. Going forward, while there are challenges, however, I am confident that our members have the capacity and capability to become quality component suppliers to the world.”

