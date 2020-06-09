‘Small/entry-level new car sales to rise in coming months’: AckoDrive’s promise of guaranteed delivery

AckoDrive, a one-stop solution to new car buying provides dedicated assistance to complete the paperwork, doorstep test drive, guaranteed delivery dates, and assistance with finance services as well.

As India takes its first steps into the ‘new normal’ after having been under lockdown for over two months, a common opinion afloat is that personal mobility will be more popular than ever before since sanitisation and social distancing will remain a part of our lives for a long time to come. This would mean that sales of cars and two-wheelers could see a positive trend. AckoDrive, a marketplace for new cars, promises lower prices for every sale and now the firm is offering ‘guaranteed delivery date or your money back’ convenience to its customers.

AckoDrive states that what has been lacking in other new car purchase options right now is certainty. Therefore, it has transformed into a completely online car purchase platform providing guaranteed delivery dates, doorstep delivery, guaranteed lowest prices and easy financing options.

Launched in early 2019, AckoDrive has already provided many industry-first, digital car buying experiences to its customers. To accelerate the change in automotive retail and capture the demand for new car sales post-COVID-19 lockdown, AckoDrive has now launched an enhanced version of its platform that allows customers to find the best deals from its catalogue of cars from major carmakers, while also providing finance and insurance.

AckoDrive provides assistance in the entire car buying experience – from assistance to complete the paperwork, doorstep test drive and guaranteed delivery dates. Additionally, it has also partnered with 30+ lenders to ensure seamless financing for the customer with loan approval within 10 minutes. AckoDrive is available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune.

We spoke with Sagar Das, Head of Business, AckoDrive, to find out more about the current and future trends in India’s car marketplace.

– How does AckoDrive’s new sales model ensure greater benefit and convenience for its customers?

AckoDrive, since it’s inception, was focused on solving the car transaction problem, which is completely broken and no one has ever tried to fix the same, beyond discovery. Still, customers have to haggle with multiple dealerships, for pricing, guarantee on delivery of vehicle and transparency. We are trying to solve the latter, which was never been there before.

With Covid19, customers do not want to use either public transport or, shared mobility. We curate inventories, at the Best Price Guarantee – the customer does not have to haggle for pricing, With a Guaranteed Delivery date at the doorstep and digital financing. With all these in place, peace of mind of booking online.

– Do you expect a rise in small & entry-level car sales in the post-lockdown era?

Yes, while customers will strat avoiding the public/ shared mobility transport, their adherence will be more towards the used car or, new car. Supply for used cars will struggle and hence the entry-level new cars will be an attractive proposition for the first time car shopper or, the requirement of another car for an existing car owner.

– Does AckoDrive plan to step into two-wheeler sales in the near future?

SD: We are trying to establish the new car transaction as the first goal. Adding up new products into this in the future should not be a problem.

– Would you share sales trends from before and after lockdown?

There was a huge impact during the COVID situation for car sales in the market or, via us. But we were always been online transaction platform and did pretty well in booking cars during the COVID period as well in comparison to any dealership in the market.

– Considering that most automobile OEMs are rolling out their own online marketplaces, could this have a negative effect on AckoDrive sales?

A digital platform like us will provide additional sales for OEMs. Popularisation of online booking by OEMs will be additional help for Ackodrive. Just opening up online booking still pushes the customer to negotiate for the best deal and on-demand availability, before giving a booking amount. Those problems have not been solved.

– Opinion | Three models are being looked at for personal car ownership – buying a new car, buying a used car, leasing a car. Could the used car market and subscription-based car leasing outweigh new car sales considering people are also facing financial insecurity?

Leasing was there before as well but never picked up in India. The larger consumer mindset in India is to own v/s rent. The rental mindset is a certain extent picking up in urban cities but a very limited group of audiences. It’s going to co-exist with the new car but never outweighs it.

