70% of pre-Covid electric scooter sales back, new outlets in Delhi-NCR & Hyderabad this month: Gemopai

Gemopai says that while the Government is driving incentives and announcements for uptake of Electric Vehicles, there is still a big gap in terms of awareness on its cost of ownership and benefits to the user. Here is the company's approach towards intracity travel.

Gemopai, the maker of electric scooters, like every other auto manufacturer has faced quite a challenging time, all thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, the company plans to change the face of intracity mobility with an environmentally conscious approach and even during these tough times, Gemopai has high hopes from the market. For this, Gemopai recently came up with numerous steps and one of these includes the launch of Miso that happens to be India’s first-ever social distancing scooter, as Gemopai calls it. In order to understand how the Covid-19 situation impacted the business, what are the company’s future plans and also, what approach the company is taking at intracity travel, Express Drives recently interacted with Kshitij Kumar, Co-founder, Gemopai. Here is what he had to say!

Express Drives – What are the Intracity traveling challenges and how is Gemopai planning to address them?

Kshitij – At large, commuters across most cities in India face issues with public transport and daily commutes. The current public transport infrastructure is woefully inadequate for India’s working population. Even in a city like Delhi lack of last-mile connectivity across NCR, high auto and cabs fares pose challenges that push customers to look for alternate options for everyday commuting. Also, there is a demanding need to reduce gigantism on roads in India. We are living in a congested world and micro-mobility holds the true potential to transform everyday commuting. We at Gemopai, offer value for money electric scooters along with stress-free ownership (3-year free warranty service) that offers tangible benefits to the user and helps in building a greener environment.

How do you compare and expect the EV vs Petrol Vehicle industry post lockdown?

Post Unlock 1.0 in July, millions of Indians came out of lockdown to the new normal and resumed work as usual. Since public transport opened up with restrictions, this bought a lot of transportation challenges across states. Vehicle ownership in India is at a lowly 18-20% but now, in the Post COVID world, the need for a safe and secure commute will bump up this number. While the Government is driving incentives and announcements for uptake of Electric Vehicles, there is still a big gap in terms of awareness on its cost of ownership and benefits to the user. The EV dream is still distant but I am sure with the Govt’s efforts and the EV industry’s push, intracity mobility will slowly move to electric.

The need is to offer value for money solutions to the end customer. Keeping that in mind, during the lockdown we came up with India’s first social distancing mini scooter ‘Miso’ at a very affordable price of INR 44,000. Also, to encourage people to buy an EV we launched new service “Gemopai Secure”, where consumers will get 3 years of free warranty and service with all our models Gemopai Miso, Gemopai Astrid Lite and Gemopai Ryder without paying any extra money.

Going forward, what is Gemopai’s plan for Miso in the delivery space?

There is a high dependence on home delivery of essentials and we have seen many e-commerce players pivot their essentials and grocery verticals. For many such companies, micro-mobility is a cost-effective and convenient way to carry out the last mile delivery function efficiently. Miso, with its built-in carrier model, is primed for delivery guys.

Have the sales numbers increased or decreased during Covid 19? What impact Covid-19 had on the business?

During the initial phases of lockdown, every business was stalled, including that of auto companies. As the country opens up partially to bring back economic normalcy, we would expect the numbers to rise back to normal gradually. We are seeing 70% of pre-Covid volumes back and by Diwali we expect to be up by 100% pre-Covid volumes.

Going forward, what are the plans by the company for the future?

We are a network of 60+ dealers that also act as service centres for all Gemopai vehicles. We are opening more dealerships across key cities with new ones coming up in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Hyderabad this month itself.

