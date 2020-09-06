60th ACMA Annual Convention: Gadkari asks auto-parts makers to cut imports, focus on exports

Urging sector to focus on exports, he said components sector must improve output, quality and tech.

By:Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:27 AM

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked Indian automobile and components industry to stop depending on imports and develop local substitutes for products bought from overseas. He said the country’s auto sector has the potential to be the top global manufacturing hub. The government has also taken several steps to encourage Indian companies to export more, and the components sector has an opportunity to take advantage of measures like changing the definition of MSMEs, the Union road transport and highways minister said while addressing the 60th annual sessionofAutoComponents Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in New Delhi on Saturday. “I request you, don’t encourage imports. Try to take the initiative to find out the alternative, or how can we make import substitutes in India,” he said.

He further said while making those products in India, “Initially the profit margin may be less but when you get the volume, you can be the most important company for exports. I have 100% confidence in you.”Gadkari, who also holds the MSME portfolio, exhorted the components sector to improve production, technology and quality and take advantage of India’s cost-competitive labour to be a force in the global arena and contribute even more to the country’s GDP.

Exuding confidence about the sector, he said, “We can make the Indian automobile industry, within five years, as a number one automobile manufacturing hub in the world.” Stating that the automobile sector is one of the important sectors in the country, he said one of the most significant contributions of the industry was in employment generation apart from its contribution to the country’s GDP. He also expressed hope that the auto industry can play a lead role in the government’s vision of self-reliant India. “I feel that the government will be supportive of increasing production, increasing exports and increasing more value addition in the country,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

F1 2020: Hamilton beat Bottas to Italian GP pole as Ferrari qualify out of top 10 again

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Hyundai asks owners of 2 lakh recalled vehicles to park outside, here's why!

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open