50% of new S Class Mercedes-Benz sold out ahead of launch

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday said 50% of the new S Class Mercedes-Benz was sold out before the commercial launch. The company launched the new S Class, which is their flagship limousine in India, at Rs 2.17 crore for the S400d 4MATIC variant and at Rs 2.19 crore for the S 450 4MATIC. The on-road price of these cars adds up to Rs 2.8 crore.

The company has seen a revival of demand in the ultra-luxurious car segment of its portfolio.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said 90 of the 150 CBU S-Class sedans had already been booked. New products are helping in a strong rebound and the company is hopeful of significant growth from next month, Schwenk said.

Despite the rise of SUVs in the luxury car market, their Sedan sales had continued to grow and accounted for 56% of the company’s sales in the last five years, Schwenk said. A strong order book would be bringing the momentum back, he said.

The company received a similar response when the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV was launched in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 2.4 crore (ex-showroom India). The first lot of 50 ultra-luxury Maybach SUV allocated for India was also sold out before its debut. The next set of ‘Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC’ were being ordered and configured by customers that would be delivered by Q1 of 2022. These customized GLS Maybach could cost upwards `4 crore ex-showroom.

Schwenk said Mercedes-Benz was on track to launch 15 products in 2021. The company has completed the launch of the new A-Class, new E Class, new C Class and the S Class on Thursday. With an updated sedan portfolio, he expected a 50% growth in the remaining six months of 2021.

The new S Class was launched globally in the Q4 of 2020. The S Class come with frontal airbags for the rear seat passengers and it is the first such car in the world to have it. The car also comes with the first of its kind rear-axle steering, 4D surround sound systems, driving assist systems and seats with 10 massage programmes.

