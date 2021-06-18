50% of new S Class Mercedes-Benz sold out ahead of launch

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said 90 of the 150 CBU S-Class sedans had already been booked. Despite the rise of SUVs in the luxury car market, their Sedan sales had continued to grow and accounted for 56% of the company's sales in the last five years.

By:June 18, 2021 7:35 AM
Mercedes Benz S-Class Sedan India Launch, Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 Price in India

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday said 50% of the new S Class Mercedes-Benz was sold out before the commercial launch. The company launched the new S Class, which is their flagship limousine in India, at Rs 2.17 crore for the S400d 4MATIC variant and at Rs 2.19 crore for the S 450 4MATIC. The on-road price of these cars adds up to Rs 2.8 crore.

The company has seen a revival of demand in the ultra-luxurious car segment of its portfolio.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said 90 of the 150 CBU S-Class sedans had already been booked. New products are helping in a strong rebound and the company is hopeful of significant growth from next month, Schwenk said.

Despite the rise of SUVs in the luxury car market, their Sedan sales had continued to grow and accounted for 56% of the company’s sales in the last five years, Schwenk said. A strong order book would be bringing the momentum back, he said.

The company received a similar response when the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV was launched in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 2.4 crore (ex-showroom India). The first lot of 50 ultra-luxury Maybach SUV allocated for India was also sold out before its debut. The next set of ‘Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC’ were being ordered and configured by customers that would be delivered by Q1 of 2022. These customized GLS Maybach could cost upwards `4 crore ex-showroom.

Schwenk said Mercedes-Benz was on track to launch 15 products in 2021. The company has completed the launch of the new A-Class, new E Class, new C Class and the S Class on Thursday. With an updated sedan portfolio, he expected a 50% growth in the remaining six months of 2021.

The new S Class was launched globally in the Q4 of 2020. The S Class come with frontal airbags for the rear seat passengers and it is the first such car in the world to have it. The car also comes with the first of its kind rear-axle steering, 4D surround sound systems, driving assist systems and seats with 10 massage programmes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Alcazar 2021 India Launch LIVE: 7-seater Tata Safari rival's expected price, features, specs, variants

Hyundai Alcazar 2021 India Launch LIVE: 7-seater Tata Safari rival's expected price, features, specs, variants

Porsche Cayenne performance variant breaks record for fastest SUV around Nürburgring

Porsche Cayenne performance variant breaks record for fastest SUV around Nürburgring

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter now available with no cost EMI: Steps, conditions explained

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter now available with no cost EMI: Steps, conditions explained

Validity for DL, RC & other vehicle documents extended till 30 September

Validity for DL, RC & other vehicle documents extended till 30 September

India to increase ethanol production as people facing problems due to rising fuel prices: Gadkari

India to increase ethanol production as people facing problems due to rising fuel prices: Gadkari

New-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched: Prices start from Rs 2.17 crore

New-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched: Prices start from Rs 2.17 crore

Revolt RV400 gets a massive Rs 28,000 price cut: Now costs equivalent to Bajaj Pulsar NS125

Revolt RV400 gets a massive Rs 28,000 price cut: Now costs equivalent to Bajaj Pulsar NS125

Big price cut for electric scooters: Ather 450X, TVS iQube & more cheaper by this much

Big price cut for electric scooters: Ather 450X, TVS iQube & more cheaper by this much

Longer/extended warranty on cars/bikes: Good and bad points explained

Longer/extended warranty on cars/bikes: Good and bad points explained

Skoda Kushaq variant details leaked: Which variant gets what engine, gearbox

Skoda Kushaq variant details leaked: Which variant gets what engine, gearbox

Hyundai Alcazar India launch tomorrow: Fuel efficiency, dimensions, key details leaked

Hyundai Alcazar India launch tomorrow: Fuel efficiency, dimensions, key details leaked

Yamaha FZ-X India launch tomorrow: Specs, features, expected price

Yamaha FZ-X India launch tomorrow: Specs, features, expected price

New Hero Glamour Xtec leaked: Range-topping variant to get these features

New Hero Glamour Xtec leaked: Range-topping variant to get these features

Mahindra Thar Diesel AT, Goa, and love at third sight!

Mahindra Thar Diesel AT, Goa, and love at third sight!

Skylo and Omnicomm partner to give real-time mileage data: Benefits explained

Skylo and Omnicomm partner to give real-time mileage data: Benefits explained

Newer, feature-rich cars pushing used car sales: Mid-variants most popular

Newer, feature-rich cars pushing used car sales: Mid-variants most popular

Skoda Kushaq India launch on June 28: Features, specs of Creta, Seltos rival

Skoda Kushaq India launch on June 28: Features, specs of Creta, Seltos rival

Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen soon: Production increased, faster deliveries promised

Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen soon: Production increased, faster deliveries promised

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour bookings open: Why it costs Rs 37.2 lakh

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour bookings open: Why it costs Rs 37.2 lakh

Amara Raja to invest in Li-ion batteries: New plant, possible partnership explained

Amara Raja to invest in Li-ion batteries: New plant, possible partnership explained