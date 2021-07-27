30 metric tonnes CO2 saved by Ather EVs: 450X-maker releases industry-first Impact Report

Ather Energy is the first Indian and the second automotive company globally, after Tesla, to release an Impact Report. What does it mean along with its interesting findings below!

Ather Energy has released its first ever Impact report that puts emphasis on multiple parameters. With this, the Bengaluru-based start-up is the first Indian and second global automotive company to publish a comprehensive Impact Report. The said report measures Ather Energy’s overall social, environmental, and economic impact during 2019-2020. First, to understand what an Impact Report is, it is a detailed analysis of a company’s efforts that creates a change in the ecosystem around them. The impact assessment is done by Aspire Impact; a social enterprise focused on impact leadership & impact ecosystem development. After undergoing a comprehensive assessment using Aspire Impact’s proprietary 4P framework across over 250 impact metrics, Ather Energy has been awarded Aspire Impact’s Gold Leaf accreditation for its overall Impact Management and hence, the EV maker scored 2.5 out of 4 stars.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The latest impact report released by Ather Energy details the company’s impact across four categories namely Product, People, Planet, and Policy. This also includes the fact that how products have been developed with superior technology that provides Indian consumers an option for clean mobility without compromising on the performance front. During 2019-2020, Ather Energy’s electric scooters saved 7.5 metric tons of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to 15 years of riding a 125cc scooter, as per the company. Till date, Ather’s e-scooters have clocked a total of 40 million km, saving 30 metric tons of CO2.

Watch Video: Ather 450X Real-World Top Speed, Acceleration Test | All 4 Modes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The said report also talks about Ather Energy’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, which has been further broadened to include the diversity of thought, experience, gender, leadership, language, and culture. In its impact report, the company says that it has approximately 30 percent women employed in the manufacturing facility, which is the highest in the Indian automotive sector, it claims. In the report, Ather Energy also puts focus on its community that has witnessed strong growth over the years. The said community has over 14,500 active members today.

Ather Energy says that it aims to be in 100 cities with a new product portfolio by FY2023. The company’s electric scooters will get more features like crash detection & SOS, tow detection, tyre pressure monitoring system, remote diagnostics, etc. Moreover, by FY2022, Ather Energy plans to install 500 charging points across India. The start-up is also aiming to use 80 percent of its energy consumption using solar energy and increase the ratio of recycled water to total water consumption by 84 percent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.