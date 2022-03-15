Renault Nissan’s plant in Chennai produces 3.5 million powertrain units

Renault Nissan alliance’s plant in Chennai has produced 2.3 million engines and 1.2 million gearboxes since 2010.

Renault Nissan alliance’s plant in Chennai achieved a significant milestone on Monday with the production of its 3.5 millionth powertrain units.

Since engine production began in 2010, the plant has manufactured 2.3 million engines and 1.2 million gearboxes. The landmark unit was a HRA0 TURBO engine – known for its efficiency and responsiveness – and available in Nissan Magnite, said a company release.

Powertrain production at Chennai created history within the Indian automotive sector when the Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL) team rolled out 0.1 million engines in just 14 months. The plant went on to produce 1 million engines within six years.

Sinan Ozkok, president of Nissan’s India operations, said: “At Nissan, we have spent 89 years building cars that reflect the qualities of stability and powerfulness that the brand is built on. The successful production of 3.5 million powertrain units at RNAIPL is a testament to our Chennai workforce and superior Japanese engineering & technology for high build quality and durability with class-leading premium-ness.”

RNAIPL can produce six engine variants as well as four gearbox types from its state-of-the-art powertrain facility.

Biju Balendran, MD, RNAIPL, said, “The production of 3.5 million engines and gearboxes represents a tremendous achievement for the powertrain team. We at RNAIPL have always valued innovation and research, and this milestone could not have been achieved without the strong leadership and commitment of our team at RNAIPL.”

Following its success in India, the Nissan Magnite is now exported to 15 countries, including South Africa, Indonesia, Nepal, Bhutan; Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

Renault launches new Kwid; price starts at Rs 4.49 lakh

Renault on Monday said it has launched a new version of its entry-level model Kwid with price starting at Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in both 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol powertrains with manual and automatic transmission options, the updated Kwid features new interior and exterior colour harmony with white accents in the Climber range.

The KWID MY22 Climber range will also offer customers an array of new colour options along with new dual-tone flex wheels.

