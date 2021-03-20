2021 ACMA Automechanika goes virtual

This has happened in view of latest developments of Covid-19 and its impact on restrictions imposed by regional governments

MESSE FRANKFURT India and the Auto Component Manufacturers of India (ACMA) have announced that the fifth edition of the ACMA Automechanika New Delhi will now be an all-virtual event (April 22-23,2021).

This has happened in view of latest developments of Covid-19 and its impact on restrictions imposed by regional governments. Vinnie Mehta of ACMA said it is vital the industry continues to engage, and an all-virtual platform will open new touchpoints for the industry.” ACMA Automechanika New Delhi’s physical fair will return in February 2023.

