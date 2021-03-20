2021 ACMA Automechanika goes virtual

This has happened in view of latest developments of Covid-19 and its impact on restrictions imposed by regional governments

By:March 20, 2021 9:50 AM

MESSE FRANKFURT India and the Auto Component Manufacturers of India (ACMA) have announced that the fifth edition of the ACMA Automechanika New Delhi will now be an all-virtual event (April 22-23,2021).

This has happened in view of latest developments of Covid-19 and its impact on restrictions imposed by regional governments. Vinnie Mehta of ACMA said it is vital the industry continues to engage, and an all-virtual platform will open new touchpoints for the industry.” ACMA Automechanika New Delhi’s physical fair will return in February 2023.

