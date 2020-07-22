2020 Michelin Challenge Design: Indian entry among top winners for unique mobility concepts

Through its first 20 years, Michelin Challenge Design competition has received more than 14,000 entries from 134 countries. The theme for the 2021 Challenge Design will be announced early next month.

Michelin Challenge Design Upscale Second Place: FarGo

2020 Michelin Challenge Design global competition has concluded and the results are out with winners from across the world marking the Challenge Design’s 20th anniversary this year. The challenge is also a featured program of the Movin’On Summit, the world’s premier gathering for sustainable mobility. This year’s challenge theme was Upcycle that challenged artists, designers, engineers, architects and creatives from around the world to pick elements or inspiration from previous Challenge Design entries and present an upcycle of those designs while including environmental, societal or economic value.

Michelin Challenge Design Upscale First Place: Volkswagen MUT.E

The winning teams came from Brazil, South Korea, India and China. Additional Upcycle Judge’s Award winners came from China, South Korea, Colombia, India, France, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Italy and the United States.

The Jury for the 20th Challenge Design comprised of:

o Chris Chapman, Senior Chief Designer, Hyundai North America

o Dave Marek, Acura Executive Creative Director, Honda R&D

o Craig Metros, Design Director, North American Truck/SUV, Ford Motor Company

o Louise Pelletier, Director, Center of Design, University of Quebec at Montreal

o Stewart Reed, Head of Transportation Design, Art Center College of Design

o Frank Saucedo, Design Director, General Motors

o Thomas Sycha, Head of MINI Exterior Design, BMW Group

o Freeman Thomas, Global Strategic Design Director, Ford Motor Company (retired)

The 2020 Michelin Challenge Design Upcycle Winners:

First Place: Dayvid Almeida of Brazil for his entry, “Volkswagen MUT.E”

Second Place: Young Jae Kim of South Korea and Dinesh Raman of India for “Fargo”

Third Place: Chen Mango, from China, for his entry: “Michelin Moving Space”

Over the past two decades, Michelin Challenge Design global competition has seen over 14,000 entries from 134 countries. The theme for the upcoming 2021 Challenge Design will be announced in early August.

