2020 Hyundai Creta completes 1 year and records chart-toping sales figures: Demand for diesel engine high!

Selling over 10,000 units every month, the 2020 Hyundai Creta has been enjoying a good run during its first year. Sales figures show strong preference for diesel models and automatic transmissions.

By:Updated: Mar 16, 2021 7:57 PM
2020 Hyundai Creta Driving

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has completed one year in the Indian market. In its first year, the compact SUV has sold over 1.21 lakh units. Recently we reported that the 2020 Hyundai Creta was the top-selling SUV in the country for the month of February. It has been continuously posting strong sales figures since its launch. This second-gen avatar of the Creta came with a completely redesigned exterior and new engine options.

What is even more interesting is that the company says that over 60% of the sales were for the 1.5-litre U2 diesel model. Despite some manufacturers staying away from making diesel cars the results clearly indicate that most people still prefer to go for diesel engines. Another trend is the preference for automatic transmission and top-trim models. Over 20% of the people opted for automatic transmissions. The new Creta is offered with a host of different automatic transmissions including IVT, 6-speed torque converter and even a 7-speed DCT.

More than half of the customers opted for the SX and SX(O) trims. These top-spec models come with all the bells and whistles like Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, Ventilated Front Seats, Smartphone Wireless Charger, BlueLink connected car technology and more. This shows that more and more customers prefer to spend more to get the best possible features and the convenience of automatic transmissions.

Hyundai launched the Creta in the Indian market back in 2015 and it has been a favourite among the masses. Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has sold 5.8 lakh units of Creta since then and exported 2.16 lakh as well. The 2020 Creta is currently offered with a choice of three engine options – 1.5-litre MPi Petrol that produces 113 hp & 144 Nm, 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel that produces 113 hp and 250 Nm and 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol which makes 138 hp and 242 Nm. Prices for the 2020 Hyundai Creta start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

