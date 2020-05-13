155 Honda Cars dealerships and workshops now operational: Manufacturing still on hold

While its manufacturing plans were delayed despite getting the necessary approvals in Rajasthan, Honda Cars has now been able to begin sales and service operations at 155 dealerships across the country.

By:Published: May 13, 2020 10:40:30 AM

Honda Cars India Limited’s new online booking platform Honda from Home, now buy your favourite honda car online without going dealership

Honda Cars India has announced that 155 dealership facilities of the brand are now operational, including 118 sales outlets and 155 service workshops. The manufacturer has been able to restart its operations after obtaining necessary approvals from the local authorities. Honda says that its dealerships had already started operations once easing of restrictions on economic activities was started and had received approvals from local authorities from last week. Honda has stated that all its facilities will be practising social distancing and all the safety measures keeping the safety and well being of its customers and dealer staff as a priority. The manufacturer says that it is working closely with its dealer network to ensure strict adherence to the comprehensive guidelines of sanitisation and safety in accordance with the government norms and the ones specified by the company.

However, Honda Cars is yet to announce if it has started manufacturing yet. Honda recently received all the necessary approvals from the Rajasthan government to commence manufacturing operations at its plant in Tapukara. But it was facing issues of manpower at the plant due to the location of the facility being close to the state border, and a majority of the workforce residing across state lines which are currently closed. The manufacturer is also awaiting approvals from the Uttar Pradesh government to commence operations at its plant in Greater Noida.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said that Honda would like to assure its customers that its dealerships are providing a safe, secure and contactless environment. He also mentioned that dealerships would increasingly be able to focus on servicing vehicles being used by essential service staff like doctors as also for breakdown vehicles. 

While Honda’s sales showroom and service workshops have commenced operations, the manufacturer has also issued guidelines all its facilities will have to adhere. Honda will be focusing on contactless customer experience using extensive use of detail mediums for product demonstrations and online communications for all sales and service needs. Entry into the dealership will only be allowed under specific protocols, and this will include pre-sales test vehicle test drives and sales activities, receiving cars for service, road tests, shop floor handling and finally delivering the car back to the customer. Honda will be enforcing these guidelines across its dealer network focus on the customer area, back office, shop floor, parts storage and other areas.

