Car umbrella, headlamp eyelashes and more weird car accessories that are a waste of money

Accessories are additional novelties to make something better. It could be to better your outfit by adding some bracelets or a pannier for your motorcycle to be able to carry more stuff. So, its utility or aesthetics. An accessory must comply to one of the two things. Turns out, there are several car accessories that fulfill neither but people waste money on them anyways. This list will help not make the same mistake. Thank us later.
Carlashes: If only there was a method of indicating a massive face palm through words (well, we just did anyways). Priced at Rs 300-450, these 'eyelashes' can be pasted over the headlamps of your car. How incredibly pointless but ridiculously cute in your five-year-old daughter's head. There is no other reason why anyone would get these. (Image: Amazon)
Vroominator: This little gadget does nothing to make a car look better or serve a purpose. But it could be great fun for adults with brains that of a five-year-old. Plug it in and make your car sound like a V8 muscle car. It uses the sound system's unused FM frequency to make V8 exhaust notes through the speakers. But would you like to pay Rs 2700 for it? (Image: Coolest gadgets)
Car umbrella: Have you ever come across umbrellas from a big fashion brand that claim to 'protect your skin from the sun' and for that you need to pay a stupendous amount of money? This something like that, but for cars. What happened to car covers? And these things aren't cheap. They'll cost from Rs 7000-33,000 and there may be those that are more expensive. (Image: Amazon)
Espressgo: The chronic need for coffee for some is completely understandable. But one could make it at home and carry it along in a flask or if it's a long haul drive, they could stop over at some place and get coffee. But Italians do take their coffee very seriously and very fresh. It's Rs 12,000 for a device that may be used two times a year. (Image: Lavazza)
Bullet hole stickers: They don't make your boring sedan or hatch look cool! You pay about Rs 500 for these little waste-of-times to make it look like you were involved in a cool Hollywood style fire-fight? You really think that's working for you? (Image: Amazon)
Wind up key: About Rs 1000 can get you a fake foam wind up key to stick on the boot of your car. The only people you'll impress with these are toddlers. (Image: Amazon)
These modified Bajaj Pulsars will leave you speechless! Kawasaki Z1000 replica to Bobber and Scrambler
Jaguar Vector V20E: Jag’s electric speed boat smashes maritime world record!
Upcoming most luxurious cars: Beautiful, outlandish and beyond dreams!
Modified Royal Enfields, one with Nitrous Oxide but all three stunning visual treats!