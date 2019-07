01 / 11

Volkswagen Beetle - one of the most prominent and popular icons in the automobile industry or otherwise as well. Beetle's history is rife with surprise as it finds its roots Adolf Hitler-era Germany. One of the most notorious dictators the world has ever seen, in fact, was rather very instrumental in bringing the 'car' to the common people in Europe in the form of Volkswagen Beetle. And now, the icon is going out of production for good after about nine decades. And hence, we shall take a walk down memory lane and understand the Beetle's evolution.