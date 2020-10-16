Diesel engines far from dead and critical to India strategy: Hyundai India
Hyundai is one of the few automakers in India who is betting big on small turbo petrol and diesel engines in the BS6 era. We sat down with Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd to find out why Indians continue to buy expensive diesel vehicles while he also sheds light on what future plans does Hyundai have for the Indian market.
