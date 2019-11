02 / 5

Vehicles used by the Indian Army are routinely auctioned when being replaced with a crop of new ones. The Army now uses Tata Safari Stormes and previously-used Maruti Gypsys were auctioned out for as little as Rs 1 lakh. Perhaps one of the most iconic cars Indians have ever associated with, the Gypsy has now been discontinued. Appreciated for its off-road capabilities, the Gypsy attained a cult status in its about 30-year life and is closely associated with the armed forces. (Photo: Dailyhunt)