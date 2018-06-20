Upcoming most luxurious cars: Beautiful, outlandish and beyond dreams!

If you are a car enthusiast, there is no denying the fact that you must have dreamt of owning a luxury car at least once in your lifetime. The reasons are simple, these come with loads of features, offer maximum comfort and look breathtakingly beautiful. Now, there is a lot happening in the luxury car segment and the near future will see some worthy newcomers too. Automakers have been constantly trying to add new features in their extravagant products and in this race, some offer features that turn out to be really rare and impressive. Luxury brands like Rolls Royce, Audi and BMW are set to launch cars in the coming months and these will be no less than the competition in some way or the other. In the next few slides, you will go through the upcoming luxury cars and out of them, one perhaps may become your dream car.
Mercedes Mayback S600 Pullman Guard: Claimed to be one of the safest vehicles in the world, the Mercedes Mayback S600 Pullman Guard is a stretched limousine. The car has been certified for the highest ballistic protection VR9. This means that the Mercedes Mayback S600 Pullman Guard can withstand a 15 kg TNT blast from a distance of just four metres. The car has been equipped with Airmatic suspension along with driver assistance systems. The car gets power from a 6.0-litre V12 engine that is good for 530 bhp of power and 800 Nm of torque.
Rolls Royce Cullinan: Rolls Royce took the wraps off its first ever SUV better known as the Cullinan. Cullinan itself is the name of a 3106-carat diamond that was extracted from a South African mine in 1905. The new Rolls Royce Cullinan is no doubt one of the most luxurious SUVs money can buy and it gets features like rear facing pop up seats along with all the luxury that you normally expect from a Rolls Royce.
BMW 8-series: The new BMW 8-series coupe looks breathtakingly beautiful and it also gives a glimpse of how the upcoming Beemers will look like. The 8-series gets slimmest headlights on a BMW and LEDs come standard. Inside the cabin, you will get two high resolution screens and these have been positoned behind the steering wheel. The seating position can also be adjusted electrically and the car has memory function for the driver and front passenger. The new BMW 8-series is expected to be launched in India early next year.
Audi Q8: Audi's flagship SUV Q8 might make its presence felt in India next year. The new Audi Q8 is built on the same platform as the Q7 and the interiors will remind you of the A8 luxury sedan. The Q8 gets features like Bang & Olufsen sound system with 23 speakers, two large screens that show data for air conditioning, nabigation and more. The new Audi Q8 also gets matrix LED headlamps and customers can also choose between three seat types and four types of leather.
Toyota Century: The third generation Toyota Century was unveiled at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The new generation model sees more generous dimensions when compared to the outgoing model. As far as features go, the Toyota Century gets power seats at the rear that come with a massage function as well. There is also a touchscreen and a 20-speaker sound system to keep the occupants entertained. Powering the classic looking saloon is a 5.0-litre V8 engine that has been sourced from the Lexus and LC 500 and F-series.
Toyota Century: Another impressive highlight of the Toyota Century is the cabin that come wrapped in 100 percent wool. Not only this, the car also gets a writing table with a reading lamp and this makes up for one of the rarest features that you will find in a car. Add to that the modern entertainment system in order to not let the occupants from getting bored.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase: The longest vehicle in the company's lineup, the Rolls Royce Phantom extended wheelbase has luxury wrapped in almost every portion of the car. The car offers a theatre experience to the occupants as it comes equipped with 12-inch monitors with DVD and headphones for individual passengers. The car gets a high quality carpet and it is among one of its numerous highlights.
New-Gen Audi A8: The new generation Audi A8 will be launched in India in the coming months. The company's flagship sedan boasts of some impressive features that certainly makes it standa among the most luxurious cars on the planet. The car gets a new design language that helps it look better than the outgoing model. The new Audi A8 also gets level 3 autonomous driving technology. The car gets an optional relaxation seat at the rear that comes with a footrest and four adjustment options.