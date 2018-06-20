Upcoming most luxurious cars: Beautiful, outlandish and beyond dreams!

If you are a car enthusiast, there is no denying the fact that you must have dreamt of owning a luxury car at least once in your lifetime. The reasons are simple, these come with loads of features, offer maximum comfort and look breathtakingly beautiful. Now, there is a lot happening in the luxury car segment and the near future will see some worthy newcomers too. Automakers have been constantly trying to add new features in their extravagant products and in this race, some offer features that turn out to be really rare and impressive. Luxury brands like Rolls Royce, Audi and BMW are set to launch cars in the coming months and these will be no less than the competition in some way or the other. In the next few slides, you will go through the upcoming luxury cars and out of them, one perhaps may become your dream car.