04 / 8

The best part about the UM Renegade Sport S is its engine. While I figured that the Renegade didn't have to look and feel so big, it could have had a slightly compact design which would also help with weight reduction, I admit that at no point did it feel underpowered. The 297.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder 4-valve engine with its 25.15 PS @ 8500 rpm and torque of 23 Nm @ 7000 rpm delivers appropriate punch in every gear. However, the Renegade demands a down shift very easily.