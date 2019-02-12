04 / 7

Mahindra Quanto: Compact SUVs were catching on when the Quanto was thought of, but Mahindra couldn't really bank on the trend very well. The Quanto looked like a Xylo downsized to fit the sub-4 metre and avail the tax benefits. The design was such that it looked like it ended abruptly, giving it an appeal like it was chopped from the back. Mahindra Quanto is not sold in the market anymore.